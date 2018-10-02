Crews work to restore power after landslide near Site C dam

BC Hydro crews hope to have the lights back on in Old Fort, later today

Residents of a northeastern British Columbia community cut off by a slow-moving landslide could have power restored by the end of the day, if BC Hydro crews can make progress.

The Peace River Regional District says crews will be at work this morning and hope to have the lights back on in Old Fort, just south of Fort St. John by early evening.

Electricity was cut Monday as a hillside just west of Old Fort continued to slump, ripping a huge slab away from the hill and pulling dirt, trees, several power poles and the only road to Old Fort along with it.

RELATED: Petition to stop Site C dam falls short

The regional district said meetings about the emergency would be held in the afternoon in Old Fort and another gathering is slated for the evening in Fort St. John.

Officials have said the roughly 30 homes in Old Fort are not in danger but two properties have been ordered evacuated and the regional district has offered boat transportation to any residents wishing to leave via the Peace River to Taylor.

An update posted on the regional district website Monday says the possibility of a water taxi link to Taylor and a shuttle service to Fort St. John is still being explored.

RELATED: Slide near Site C dam prompts limited evacuation in northeastern B.C.

A landslide began creeping down the steep slope west of Old Fort early Sunday in an unstoppable skid that some residents have described as similar to a lava flow.

The Ministry of Transportation closed the only road to Old Fort a short time later, cutting off water to the community which depends on trucked supplies.

The slide is not far from the construction area for BC Hydro’s huge Site C hydroelectric project and the Crown utility says it is monitoring the situation closely but there is no evidence that work on the dam is linked to the collapse.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. Greens will vote against LNG Canada going ahead
Next story
Asylum seekers housed in Toronto hotels will have their stays extended

Just Posted

Police dog in training in Maple Ridge

Ridge Meadows RCMP officer talks about how to create a good police dog

#MRvotes2018: New format for Whonnock all-candidates meeting

Maple Ridge mayoralty and council candidates invited

Maple Ridge actors take on M*A*S*H with Stage 43

Geoff and Judy Long in theatrical society’s season opener written by Tim Kelly

Letters: ‘Ground further into Haney mud’

‘Homelessness is not a crime.’

Letters: Eroding drive to reduce, reuse and recycle

‘We have our garbage down to such a small amount.’

Nominations open for the second annual Women Influencers Awards

Win tickets to “A Conversation with Ellen” or WE FOR SHE 2018.

5 to start your day

Police dogs get trained in Maple Ridge, Surrey officials assure there’s no election fraud and more

Hospital visits could rise in B.C. after pot legalization

Island Health expects seniors and first-time stoners will lead to increase in service after Oct. 17

Commissioner hopes Ottawa’s save-the-whales effort is not too late

Environment Commissioner Julie Gelfand says killer whale population hanging on by a thread

Asylum seekers housed in Toronto hotels will have their stays extended

Stay is extended four weeks while officials continue to search for a longer-term solution

Canadian female physicist wins Nobel Prize

Canada’s Donna Strickland one of three scientists to win Nobel Prize in physics

Crews work to restore power after landslide near Site C dam

BC Hydro crews hope to have the lights back on in Old Fort, later today

B.C. Green Party leader disappointed in LNG announcement

“Our Caucus has been clear that we do not support the government’s LNG regime”

LNG Canada export facility in northern B.C. gets green light

Canada LNG announces positive Final Investment Decision for Kitimat

Most Read