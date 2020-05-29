Crime down in Pitt Meadows for 2019

Police officers are out patrolling local streets in cruisers, on motorcycles – and as weather improves – on bicycles. (Clint Van Blanken/Ridge Meadows RCMP)

Ridge Meadows RCMP have seen a drop in crime in the first four months of 2020 compared to 2019.

In an online presentation to Pitt Meadows city council. Ridge Meadows RCMP inspector, Aaron Paradis pointed out some fairly significant downturns in many important areas.

Crimes against persons, which include offences such as assaults, uttering threats and criminal harassment, as well as sex offences, and robberies, went down 23 percent from last year.

There has also been a 47 percent decrease in property crimes, like break-and-enter, and theft from vehicles.

Paradis said the recent COVID-19 outbreak might have played a role in those figures.

“More people are home, so when these are coming up we’re getting calls right away ,because people are seeing them and we have more interaction from the public,” he said.

Driving-related incidents have been notably less severe as well.

Police attended collisions and impaired driving investigations are both down by 36 percent.

“These are [figures] we’re always happy to report,” Paradis said. “That’s something as a detachment we prioritize as many of the fatal collisions we have had in our area have been impaired driving, so we’ve had a huge push [to combat that].”

One area which has spiked is offences involving controlled drugs and substances. The number of cases has risen by 600 percent, but only because there was only one case in the first four months of 2019, while there there have been seven in 2020 so far.

Of the 1,113 calls for service in Pitt Meadows, Paradis said the top five have been traffic incidents (81), theft (74), assistance calls for police, fire and ambulance (64), disturbance (61) ,and domestic in progress (60).

While some numbers have gone down due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the domestic calls have risen slightly, Paradis said.

“As more people were spending time together – and I don’t say this as any humorous way – with everything that’s going on in the world it’s very trying on peoples patience and their demeanor.”

The ongoing RCMP priorities for the city are as follows, Paradis said.

1. Increased uniform visibility and engagement throughout the city;

2. Visibility and enforcement in the Harris Road Park area; and

3. Visibility and enforcement particularly addressing speeding on Airport/ Bonson and Harris Road



