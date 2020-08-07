Police tape is shown in Toronto Tuesday, May 2, 2017. (Graeme Roy/The Canadian Press)

CRIME STOPPERS: ‘Most wanted’ for Aug. 7

Crime Stoppers’ weekly list based on information provided by police investigators

Here are Crime Stoppers most wanted for Aug. 7, 2020.

If you have any information regarding the individuals listed here, please contact Crime Stoppers anonymously. You could be eligible for a reward of up to $2000 upon arrest and charge. You will never be asked your name or have to appear in court.

Name: Jody George
Age: 48
Height: 5’10”
Weight: 181 lbs
Hair: Brown
Eyes: Blue
Tattoo: Right arm “Reaper”, Left arm “Tiger”
Wanted: Canada Wide Warrant
Warrant in effect: Aug. 3, 2020
Jurisdiction: Vancouver, BC

Name: John Loewen
Age: 49
Height: 5’10”
Weight: 190 lbs
Hair: Brown
Eyes: Hazel
Wanted: S.145(A)CC - BREACH RELEASE ORDER
Warrant in effect: July 29, 2020
Jurisdiction: Chilliwack, BC

Name: Cassidy Patrickson
Age: 36
Height: 6’0”
Weight: 170 lbs
Hair: Blonde
Eyes: Blue
Wanted: S.355(A)CC - POSSESSION STOLEN PROPERTY OVER $5000
Warrant in effect: July 29, 2020
Jurisdiction: Chilliwack, BC

