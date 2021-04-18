Name: CUDMORE, Brandon Age: 25 Height: 5’8” ft Weight: 179 lbs Hair: Brown Eyes: Hazel Tattoos: Left hand - “MY WAY” & “CODOIET”, Left Shoulder - “FIRST”, Chest - “Wings for the sake of the fallen” “Faith”, Right Shoulder - “Family”, Left Upper Arm - Stone/Rock Skull, & Something Starting to the Bottom, Left Arm - Something Starting Never Completed, Left Wrist - “It Goes On”, Both Hands - Triangle with eye & Rose, and Right Hand - “MY LIFE” Wanted: Robbery – Use of Firearm Warrant in effect: March 18, 2021 Parole Jurisdiction: Surrey, B.C.

CRIME STOPPERS: ‘Most wanted’ for the week of April 18

Crime Stoppers’ weekly list based on information provided by police investigators

Here are Crime Stoppers most wanted for the week of April 18, 2021.

If you have any information regarding the individuals listed here, please contact Crime Stoppers anonymously. You could be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000 upon arrest and charge. You will never be asked your name or have to appear in court.

Name: EMERY, Corey Age: 34 Height: 5’10” ft Weight: 181 lbs Hair: Brown Eyes: Blue Wanted: Failure to Comply with Order Warrant in effect: April 6, 2021 Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack, B.C.

Name: STANTON, DILLON Age: 30 Height: 5’8” ft Weight: 190 lbs Hair: Black Eyes: Brown Tattoos: Right Upper Arm - Kio Fish and “Till Death Do Us Part”, Right Forearm - Goblin Face, Greek Flag, Left Upper Arm - Praying Hands w/ Rosary, Left Forearm - “RIP Juel Ross Stanton”, No Face person w/ rosary, Chest - Dragon Head and “Justice will Prevail.” Wanted: Armed Robbery/ Assault Causing Bodily Harm Warrant in effect: April 8, 2021 Parole Jurisdiction: Vancouver, B.C.

