Police tape is shown in Toronto Tuesday, May 2, 2017. Statistics Canada says the country's crime rate ticked up again in 2018, for a fourth year in a row, though it was still lower than it was a decade ago. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy

CRIME STOPPERS: ‘Most wanted’ for the week of April 4

Crime Stoppers’ weekly list based on information provided by police investigators

Here are Crime Stoppers most wanted for the week of April 4, 2021.

If you have any information regarding the individuals listed here, please contact Crime Stoppers anonymously. You could be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000 upon arrest and charge. You will never be asked your name or have to appear in court.

Name: STROMQUIST, Jake Age: 27 Height: 6’0” ft Weight: 186 lbs Hair: Blonde Eyes: Green Tattoos: Right Shoulder - Branded “S” Wanted: Aggravated Assault Warrant in effect: March 18, 2021 Parole Jurisdiction: Surrey, B.C.

Name: DOUGLAS, Chad Age: 40 Height: 5’5” ft Weight: 119 lbs Hair: Brown Eyes: Brown Tattoo: Chest - Chest Ribbon and Heart, Left Hand - Love, Left Forearm – Dagger and snake. Wanted: Mischief Warrant in effect: March 23, 2021 Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack, B.C.

Name: BATEMAN, Robert Age: 36 Height: 6 ft Weight: 216 lbs Hair: Brown Eyes: Blue Wanted: Canada Wide Warrant - Breach of Corrections and Conditional Release Act Warrant in effect: March 30, 2021 Parole Jurisdiction: Vancouver, B.C.

Police tape is shown in Toronto Tuesday, May 2, 2017. Statistics Canada says the country's crime rate ticked up again in 2018, for a fourth year in a row, though it was still lower than it was a decade ago. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy
