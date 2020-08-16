Here are Crime Stoppers most wanted for the week of Aug. 16, 2020.
If you have any information regarding the individuals listed here, please contact Crime Stoppers anonymously. You could be eligible for a reward of up to $2000 upon arrest and charge. You will never be asked your name or have to appear in court.
Name: Shahkar Ahmad Raja
Age: 28
Height: 183 cm
Weight: 91 kg
Hair: Black
Eyes: Black
Wanted: Breach of Parole
Warrant in effect: August 11, 2020
Jurisdiction: Mission, BC
Name: Jesse Palanio
Age: 34
Height: 170 cm
Weight: 77 kg
Hair: Dark Brown
Eyes: Brown
Tattoo: “PALANIO” on left inside forearm. Yellow Rose on left outside forearm. Pennywise the clown on Right forearm.
Wanted: ID Theft, Possession of Break in Instruments, Possession of a Weapon, Break and Enter x2, Breach of Release Order, Fraud, Personation and Failing to Attend Court.
Warrant in effect: August 11, 2020
Jurisdiction: Vancouver, BC
Name: Bryan Hanna
Age: 37
Height: 190 cm
Weight: 88.9 kg
Hair: Brown
Eyes: Brown
Wanted: S.267(A)CC - ASSAULT WITH A WEAPON
Warrant in effect: August 11, 2020
Jurisdiction: Chilliwack, BC
