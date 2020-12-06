Here are Crime Stoppers most wanted for the week of Dec. 6, 2020.

If you have any information regarding the individuals listed here, please contact Crime Stoppers anonymously. You could be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000 upon arrest and charge. You will never be asked your name or have to appear in court.

Name: Matthew Kennie

Age: 25

Height: 5’11” ft

Weight: 180 lbs

Hair: Brown

Eyes: Brown

Tattoos: Right Hand: Rose/Shining Cross/Playing card suits across fingers; Left Upper Arm: Cross/Tear drops; Left hand: Stars/Diamond/”4.3”; Chest – Left side: Star; Chest – Right side: Star; Left Arm: Sleeve; Eyes: line above and below left eye; Forehead: “Revenge” just under hairline; Eyes: 5 stars, previous tattoo had 2 star outlines; Ribcage Right: “OTF”; Right Arm: Sleeve; Chest: A.C.A.B; Neck: Flaming dice; Right Forearm: Koi Fish; Abdomen: “south side”; Cheek – Left side: Cross; Cheek – Right side: 2 stars; Neck – Left side: spider web/stars; Neck – Right side: rose; Right Upper Arm: Tear Drops; Left Arm – Sleeve.

Wanted: Aggravated Assault, Theft Under and Fail to Comply with Conditions of Undertaking.

Warrant in effect: December 1, 2020

Parole Jurisdiction: Vancouver, BC

Name: Shaun Batista

Age: 35

Height: 5’7” ft

Weight: 181 lbs

Hair: Red

Eyes: Brown

Wanted: Assault with a Weapon.

Warrant in effect: December 1, 2020

Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack, BC

Name: Dillon Nugent

Age: 28

Height: 5’10” ft

Weight: 150 lbs

Hair: Brown

Eyes: Brown

Wanted: Theft of $5,000 or under, Fraud, Break and Enter w/ Intent.

Warrant in effect: November 26, 2020

Parole Jurisdiction: Surrey, BC