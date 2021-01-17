Police tape is shown in Toronto Tuesday, May 2, 2017. (Graeme Roy/The Canadian Press)

CRIME STOPPERS: ‘Most wanted’ for the week of Jan. 17

Crime Stoppers’ weekly list based on information provided by police investigators

Here are Crime Stoppers most wanted for the week of Jan. 17, 2021.

If you have any information regarding the individuals listed here, please contact Crime Stoppers anonymously. You could be eligible for a reward of up to $2000 upon arrest and charge. You will never be asked your name or have to appear in court.

Name: MCLATCHY, Jessica Age: 32 Height: 5’6” Weight: 122 lbs Hair: Brown Eyes: Hazel Wanted: Assault Warrant in effect: January 12, 2021 Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack, BC

Name: KENNIE, Matthew Age: 25 Height: 5’11” Weight: 170 lbs Hair: Brown Eyes: Brown Tattoos: Right Hand - Rose/ Shining Cross/ Playing Card Suits across Fingers, Left Upper Arm- Cross/ Tear Drops, Left Hand- Stars/Diamond/”4.3”, Chest -Left&Right Side- Star, Left Arm Sleeve, Left eyes - Line above and below eye, Forehead- “Revenge” under her hairline, Eyes - 5 Stars, Previous Tattoo had 2 Star Outlines. Ribcage - “OTF”, Right Arm Sleeve, Chest - “A.C.A.B”, Neck - Flaming Dice, Right Forearm- Koi Fish, Abdomen- “South Side”. Left cheek - cross, Right Cheek - 2 Stars, Neck - (Left) - Spider Web/Stars, Neck- (Right)- Rose, Right Upper Arm - Tear Drops Wanted: Aggravated Assault Warrant in effect: January 11, 2021 Parole Jurisdiction: Vancouver, BC

Name: WALSH, Kyle Gerald Age: 31 Height: 5’11” Weight: 180 lbs Hair: Shaved Sides Eyes: Brown Tattoos: Left Neck - Thai Letters Wanted: Possession of Prohibited Firearms Warrant in effect: January 8, 2021 Parole Jurisdiction: Vancouver, BC

