CRIME STOPPERS: ‘Most wanted’ for the week of July 25

Crime Stoppers’ weekly list based on information provided by police investigators

Here are CrimeStoppers most wanted for the week of July 25, 2021.

If you have any information regarding the individuals listed here, please contact CrimeStoppers anonymously.

You could be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000 upon arrest and charge.

You will never be asked your name or have to appear in court.

Name : CARR, Donald Age: 36 Height: 5’ 7” Weight: 166 lbs Hair: Black Eyes: Brown Wanted: Break and enter, assault, and theft of motor vehicle Warrant in effect: July 20, 2021 Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack

Name : OSCROFT, David Age: 60 Height: 6’ 3” Weight: 250 lbs Hair: Brown/Grey Eyes: Green Wanted: Multiple robberies and thefts Warrant in effect: July 15, 2021 Parole Jurisdiction: North Vancouver

Name: AGIN, Christopher Age: 36 Height: 5’ 8” Weight: 196 lbs Hair: Brown Eyes: Brown Tattoos: Right forearm - Skeleton praying hands and skulls, left arm - koi fish and dragon, chest - Dragon head Wanted: Unlawfully at Large including frugs and sssaults Warrant in effect: July 13, 2021 Parole Jurisdiction: North Vancouver

