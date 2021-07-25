CRIME STOPPERS: ‘Most wanted’ for the week of July 25

Here are CrimeStoppers most wanted for the week of July 25, 2021.
If you have any information regarding the individuals listed here, please contact CrimeStoppers anonymously.
You could be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000 upon arrest and charge.
You will never be asked your name or have to appear in court.
Name : CARR, Donald
Age: 36
Height: 5’ 7”
Weight: 166 lbs
Hair: Black
Eyes: Brown
Wanted: Break and enter, assault, and theft of motor vehicle
Warrant in effect: July 20, 2021
Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack
Name : OSCROFT, David
Age: 60
Height: 6’ 3”
Weight: 250 lbs
Hair: Brown/Grey
Eyes: Green
Wanted: Multiple robberies and thefts
Warrant in effect: July 15, 2021
Parole Jurisdiction: North Vancouver
Name: AGIN, Christopher
Age: 36
Height: 5’ 8”
Weight: 196 lbs
Hair: Brown
Eyes: Brown
Tattoos: Right forearm - Skeleton praying hands and skulls, left arm - koi fish and dragon, chest - Dragon head
Wanted: Unlawfully at Large including frugs and sssaults
Warrant in effect: July 13, 2021
Parole Jurisdiction: North Vancouver