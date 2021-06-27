Police tape is shown in Toronto Tuesday, May 2, 2017. Statistics Canada says the country's crime rate ticked up again in 2018, for a fourth year in a row, though it was still lower than it was a decade ago. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy

CRIME STOPPERS: ‘Most wanted’ for the week of June 27

Crime Stoppers’ weekly list based on information provided by police investigators

Here are Crime Stoppers most wanted for the week of June 27, 2021.

If you have any information regarding the individuals listed here, please contact Crime Stoppers anonymously. You could be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000 upon arrest and charge. You will never be asked your name or have to appear in court.

Name: EMARY, Matthew Age: 21 Height: 5’11” ft Weight: 150 lbs Hair: Blonde/Brown Eyes: Blue Wanted: Assault Warrant in effect: June 15, 2021 Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack, BC

Name: OLENICK, Charlie Junior Age: 29 Height: 5’8” ft Weight: 165 lbs Hair: Black Eyes: Brown Tattoos: Neck - Dice, Right Hand - North, Left Hand - “SMDE” with dots above, Right Forearm - writing and Gargoyle, Left Forearm - “Charlie” and Outline of Mask, Right Calf - Letters running down leg, Left Arm - Cross Wanted: Unlawfully at Large Warrant in effect: June 11, 2021 Parole Jurisdiction: Vancouver, BC

Name: DOUGLAS, Joseph Age: 35 Height: 5’9” ft Weight: 200 lbs Hair: Shaved Eyes: Brown Wanted: Unlawfully at Large Warrant in effect: June 14, 2021 Parole Jurisdiction: Coquitlam, BC

