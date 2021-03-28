Name: BENSON, Kristopher Age: 43 Height: 5’11” ft Weight: 175 lbs Hair: Brown Eyes: Green Wanted: Failure to Comply with Probation Warrant in effect: March 8, 2021 Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack, BC

Name: BENSON, Kristopher Age: 43 Height: 5’11” ft Weight: 175 lbs Hair: Brown Eyes: Green Wanted: Failure to Comply with Probation Warrant in effect: March 8, 2021 Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack, BC

CRIME STOPPERS: ‘Most wanted’ for the week of March 28

Crime Stoppers’ weekly list based on information provided by police investigators

Here are Crime Stoppers most wanted for the week of March 28, 2021.

If you have any information regarding the individuals listed here, please contact Crime Stoppers anonymously. You could be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000 upon arrest and charge. You will never be asked your name or have to appear in court.

1

2

3

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Name: DOUGLAS, Michel Age: 43 Height: 5’11” ft Weight: 150 lbs Hair: Black Eyes: Brown Wanted: Driving while Prohibited Warrant in effect: March 8, 2021 Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack, BC

Name: DOUGLAS, Michel Age: 43 Height: 5’11” ft Weight: 150 lbs Hair: Black Eyes: Brown Wanted: Driving while Prohibited Warrant in effect: March 8, 2021 Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack, BC

Name: STOREY, MICHAEL Age: 40 Height: 6’0” ft Weight: 205 lbs Hair: Brown Eyes: Brown Tattoos: On neck, chest, fingers and back Wanted: Unlawfully at Large including Manslaughter Warrant in effect: March 10, 2021 Parole Jurisdiction: Vancouver, BC

Name: STOREY, MICHAEL Age: 40 Height: 6’0” ft Weight: 205 lbs Hair: Brown Eyes: Brown Tattoos: On neck, chest, fingers and back Wanted: Unlawfully at Large including Manslaughter Warrant in effect: March 10, 2021 Parole Jurisdiction: Vancouver, BC

Previous story
WATCH: Video appears to show dump truck dragging power pole down road in Maple Ridge

Just Posted

Police tape is shown in Toronto Tuesday, May 2, 2017. Statistics Canada says the country's crime rate ticked up again in 2018, for a fourth year in a row, though it was still lower than it was a decade ago. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy
CRIME STOPPERS: ‘Most wanted’ for the week of March 28

Crime Stoppers’ weekly list based on information provided by police investigators

Thrifty Foods in Maple Ridge will be closing at the end of May. (The News files)
LETTER: Maple Ridge foodie weeping in risotto over loss of grocery store

Not every food shopper is chasing the lowest price, letter writer said

A video posted to social media appeared to show a truck dragging a power pole down the road toward oncoming traffic (Facebook image)
WATCH: Video appears to show dump truck dragging power pole down road in Maple Ridge

Maple Ridge RCMP are investigating incident

Noella Nehaj captured this picture of a breathtaking sunset over the Fraser River, as seen from Kanaka Creek Regional Park. (Special to The News)
SHARE: Sunset reflecting off the Fraser

Send us your photo showing how you view Maple Ridge or Pitt Meadows, and it could be featured soon.

A small amount of paint that could not be removed by church volunteers is what remains after this billboard at St. Luke’s Catholic Church was vandalized recently. (Neil Corbett/The News)
Maple Ridge church’s pro-life sign vandalized again

Billboard at St. Luke’s Parish was splattered with paint

Several videos shared on social media show a man, who appears to be the suspect, being taken down and arrest arrested by a swarm of police. (Twitter/Sam Garrett)
VIDEO: Suspect in custody after 1 person dead, multiple stabbed in North Vancouver

Footage circulating social media shows a man with a knife swarmed by police on Lynn Valley Road

Friends and family members of Shaelene Keeler Bell help hang a banner along Highway 1 in Abbotsford near Bradner Road on Saturday, March 27, 2021. Bell of Chilliwack was last seen on Jan. 30, 2021. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
VIDEO: Hwy 1 banner latest step in family’s search for B.C. woman missing for 8 weeks

Large banner featuring 23-year-old Shaelene Bell of Chilliwack can be seen on Hwy 1 in Abbotsford

A supporter waves on the honking vehicles as they leave Mission Memorial Hospital. Patrick Penner / Mission Record.
PHOTOS: Nurses protest violence in workplace with drive-by rally across Fraser Valley

Motorcade of 18 vehicles visits Chilliwack, Mission, Abbotsford hospitals

Actor Cole Sprouse flaunted his pricey Vancouver apartment to Vogue in its “27 Questions” series. The episode was released this week via YouTube. (Screen grab)
VIDEO: Cole Sprouse living the ‘suite’ life for $15,000 a night in Vancouver

The ‘Riverdale’ star gave Vogue a tour of his pricey Fairmont Pacific Rim apartment

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

A science class at L.A. Matheson Secondary in the Surrey school district on March 12, 2021. (Photo: Lauren Collins)
Masks now required ‘at all times’ in this B.C. school district for grades 4-12

Superintendent says it’s a new order from Fraser Health, specific to the district

In a Friday, March 26, 2021 season opener game in Kamloops, against the Blazers, the Vancouver Giants fell 7-3. (Allen Douglas/Special to Black Press Media)
VIDEO: Vancouver Giants drop season opener to Blazers

After losing 7-3 to Kamloops, the Langley-based G-Men take on Kelowna this Sunday

Photo submitted by Laurie Sakebow.
Hundreds march in Saskatchewan in support of family searching for man last seen in Mission

Brandon Sakebow disappeared on March 21 after leaving Mission RCMP detachment, police say

The family of 17-year-old Brandon Van Grol of Walnut Grove has posted photos of the missing teen online as part of a public appeal to help find him (Facebook image)
Update: Search and rescue hunting for missing teen in Langley

Family releases images of missing 17-year-old

Most Read