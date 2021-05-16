Police tape is shown in Toronto Tuesday, May 2, 2017. Statistics Canada says the country's crime rate ticked up again in 2018, for a fourth year in a row, though it was still lower than it was a decade ago. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy

CRIME STOPPERS: ‘Most wanted’ for the week of May 16

Crime Stoppers’ weekly list based on information provided by police investigators

Here are Crime Stoppers most wanted for the week of May 16, 2021.

If you have any information regarding the individuals listed here, please contact Crime Stoppers anonymously. You could be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000 upon arrest and charge. You will never be asked your name or have to appear in court.

Name: SAMUELSON, Anthony Leonard Age: 27 Height: 5’8” ft Weight: 250 lbs Hair: Brown Eyes: Hazel Wanted: Unlawfully at Large including Assault with a Weapon Warrant in effect: May 9, 2021 Parole Jurisdiction: Vancouver, BC

Name: RUDOLPH, Gerald Age: 52 Height: 5’8” ft Weight: 201 lbs Hair: Brown Eyes: Blue Wanted: Breach of Undertaking or Recognizance Warrant in effect: May 9, 2021 Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack, BC

Name: BAIRD, Ashley Laird Age: 37 Height: 6’1” ft Weight: 161 lbs Hair: Brown Eyes: Brown Tattoos: Abdomen - “36 JQ 01”, Upper Back of tribal art, Right Forearm - Chinese symbol and Left Arm of tribal art Wanted: Unlawfully at Large Warrant in effect: May 8, 2021 Parole Jurisdiction: Vancouver, BC

