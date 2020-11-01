Here are Crime Stoppers most wanted for the week of Nov.1, 2020.

If you have any information regarding the individuals listed here, please contact Crime Stoppers anonymously. You could be eligible for a reward of up to $2000 upon arrest and charge. You will never be asked your name or have to appear in court.

Name: PETERS, Steven

Age: 42

Height: 6’0” ft

Weight: 201 lbs

Hair: Black

Eyes: Brown

Wanted: Assault with a Weapon.

Warrant in effect: October 6, 2020

Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack, BC

Name: HARDY, Christopher

Age: 34

Height: 5’11” ft

Weight: 170 lbs

Hair: Brown

Eyes: Blue

Wanted: Possession Schedule I/II substance for Purpose of Trafficking.

Warrant in effect: October 10, 2020

Parole Jurisdiction: Surrey, BC

Name: IZZARD, Kenneth

Age: 35

Height: 5’10” ft

Weight: 241 lbs

Hair: Black

Eyes: Brown

Wanted: Manslaughter.

Warrant in effect: October 21, 2020

Parole Jurisdiction: Vancouver, BC