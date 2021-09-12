CRIME STOPPERS: ‘Most wanted’ for the week of Sept. 12

Here are CrimeStoppers most wanted for the week of Sept. 12, 2021.

If you have any information regarding the individuals listed here, please contact CrimeStoppers anonymously.

You could be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000 upon arrest and charge.

You will never be asked your name or have to appear in court.

Name: PEEPCHUK, Lane Age: 47 Height: 6’2” ft Weight: 206lbs Hair: Brown Eyes: Brown Wanted: Robbery with Violence and Possession of a Schedule I/II Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking. Warrant in effect: July 8, 2021 Parole Jurisdiction: New Westminster, BC

Name: MCRAE, Daniel Age: 33 Height: 5’8” ft Weight: 161lbs Hair: Brown Eyes: Green Wanted: Possessing Counterfeit Money Warrant in effect: September 7, 2021 Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack, BC

Name: SLIPPERY, Shane Age: 24 Height: 5’8” ft Weight: 176lbs Hair: Black Eyes: Brown Tattoos: Multiple Wanted: Canada Wide Warrant Warrant in effect: September 3, 2021 Parole Jurisdiction: Vancouver, BC

