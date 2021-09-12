Police tape is shown in Toronto Tuesday, May 2, 2017. Statistics Canada says the country's crime rate ticked up again in 2018, for a fourth year in a row, though it was still lower than it was a decade ago. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy

CRIME STOPPERS: ‘Most wanted’ for the week of Sept. 12

Crime Stoppers’ weekly list based on information provided by police investigators

Here are CrimeStoppers most wanted for the week of Sept. 12, 2021.

If you have any information regarding the individuals listed here, please contact CrimeStoppers anonymously.

You could be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000 upon arrest and charge.

You will never be asked your name or have to appear in court.

Name: PEEPCHUK, Lane Age: 47 Height: 6’2” ft Weight: 206lbs Hair: Brown Eyes: Brown Wanted: Robbery with Violence and Possession of a Schedule I/II Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking. Warrant in effect: July 8, 2021 Parole Jurisdiction: New Westminster, BC

Name: PEEPCHUK, Lane Age: 47 Height: 6’2” ft Weight: 206lbs Hair: Brown Eyes: Brown Wanted: Robbery with Violence and Possession of a Schedule I/II Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking. Warrant in effect: July 8, 2021 Parole Jurisdiction: New Westminster, BC

Name: MCRAE, Daniel Age: 33 Height: 5’8” ft Weight: 161lbs Hair: Brown Eyes: Green Wanted: Possessing Counterfeit Money Warrant in effect: September 7, 2021 Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack, BC

Name: MCRAE, Daniel Age: 33 Height: 5’8” ft Weight: 161lbs Hair: Brown Eyes: Green Wanted: Possessing Counterfeit Money Warrant in effect: September 7, 2021 Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack, BC

Name: SLIPPERY, Shane Age: 24 Height: 5’8” ft Weight: 176lbs Hair: Black Eyes: Brown Tattoos: Multiple Wanted: Canada Wide Warrant Warrant in effect: September 3, 2021 Parole Jurisdiction: Vancouver, BC

Name: SLIPPERY, Shane Age: 24 Height: 5’8” ft Weight: 176lbs Hair: Black Eyes: Brown Tattoos: Multiple Wanted: Canada Wide Warrant Warrant in effect: September 3, 2021 Parole Jurisdiction: Vancouver, BC

RECENT CRIMESTOPPERS: ‘Most wanted’ for the week of Sept. 5

logo

crimePolice

Previous story
CANADA VOTES 2021: Here are the parties’ plans for leading Canada out of the COVID pandemic

Just Posted

This year, due to weather and man-made disruptions, Alouette has seen low salmon returns. (Alouette River Management Society/Special to The News)
Why is fish habitat important? A two-day workshop in Maple Ridge to teach it all

Police tape is shown in Toronto Tuesday, May 2, 2017. Statistics Canada says the country's crime rate ticked up again in 2018, for a fourth year in a row, though it was still lower than it was a decade ago. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy
CRIME STOPPERS: ‘Most wanted’ for the week of Sept. 12

According to Leanne Koehn, garbage is just things we haven’t yet figured out what to do with. (File photo)
Mattresses, e-cigarettes, solar panels will no longer go to the dump in B.C.

No serious injuries were reported after a driver hit several other vehicles including a police cruiser Early Saturday morning Sept. 11. (Special to Maple Ridge Pitt meadows News)
Car crashes into multiple vehicles in Maple Ridge, including police cruiser