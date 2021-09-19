Police tape is shown in Toronto Tuesday, May 2, 2017. Statistics Canada says the country's crime rate ticked up again in 2018, for a fourth year in a row, though it was still lower than it was a decade ago. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy

CRIME STOPPERS: ‘Most wanted’ for the week of Sept. 19

Crime Stoppers’ weekly list based on information provided by police investigators

Here are CrimeStoppers most wanted for the week of Sept. 19, 2021.

If you have any information regarding the individuals listed here, please contact CrimeStoppers anonymously.

You could be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000 upon arrest and charge.

You will never be asked your name or have to appear in court.

Name: MEETOOS, Tyler Age: 31 Height: 6’0” ft Weight: 161lbs Hair: Brown Eyes: Brown Tattoos: Left Upper Arm – hip hop devotion and Right Forearm – half sleeve – microphone. Wanted: Unlawfully at Large Warrant in effect: September 14, 2021 Parole Jurisdiction: Vancouver, BC

Name: MEETOOS, Tyler Age: 31 Height: 6’0” ft Weight: 161lbs Hair: Brown Eyes: Brown Tattoos: Left Upper Arm – hip hop devotion and Right Forearm – half sleeve – microphone. Wanted: Unlawfully at Large Warrant in effect: September 14, 2021 Parole Jurisdiction: Vancouver, BC

Name: PAUL, Christopher Allan Age: 40 Height: 5’6” ft Weight: 176lbs Hair: Dark Brown Eyes: Brown Tattoos: Neck – Red lips front center of neck at collar height, Neck – Cobra head on left side of neck with body wrapping around the back of neck, Upper back – Symbol, Right Arm – Full Sleeve – Dragon, and Left Arm – Full Sleeve – Tiger. Wanted: Robbery with imitation firearm Warrant in effect: September 10, 2021 Parole Jurisdiction: Coquitlam, BC

Name: PAUL, Christopher Allan Age: 40 Height: 5’6” ft Weight: 176lbs Hair: Dark Brown Eyes: Brown Tattoos: Neck – Red lips front center of neck at collar height, Neck – Cobra head on left side of neck with body wrapping around the back of neck, Upper back – Symbol, Right Arm – Full Sleeve – Dragon, and Left Arm – Full Sleeve – Tiger. Wanted: Robbery with imitation firearm Warrant in effect: September 10, 2021 Parole Jurisdiction: Coquitlam, BC

Name: MCDONALD, Raina Age: 42 Height: 5’2” ft Weight: 115lbs Hair: Blonde Eyes: Blue Wanted: Breach of Release Order Warrant in effect: September 14, 2021 Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack, BC

Name: MCDONALD, Raina Age: 42 Height: 5’2” ft Weight: 115lbs Hair: Blonde Eyes: Blue Wanted: Breach of Release Order Warrant in effect: September 14, 2021 Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack, BC

RECENT CRIMESTOPPERS: ‘Most wanted’ for the week of Sept. 12

logo

crimePolice

Previous story
Case counts dip in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows
Next story
Snowbird season: Canadian retirees hope for prompt COVID booster shots in U.S. south

Just Posted

City Hall has announced the finalists in its innovation challenge.
Maple Ridge announces Innovation Challenge finalists

Police tape is shown in Toronto Tuesday, May 2, 2017. Statistics Canada says the country's crime rate ticked up again in 2018, for a fourth year in a row, though it was still lower than it was a decade ago. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy
CRIME STOPPERS: ‘Most wanted’ for the week of Sept. 19

Jake Jeffrey, Xavier Wilson and Rayne Jeffrey started Kidz Tavern Inc. in Maple Ridge and are hoping to raise funds for the SPCA. (Patti Wilson/Special to The News)
Three Maple Ridge boys start Simpsons-inspired outdoor “kids bar” to raise money for SPCA

Student Vote at Thomas Haney secondary in 2019. (THE NEWS/files)
SD42 schools to take part in Student Vote Canada