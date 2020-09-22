Here are Crime Stoppers most wanted for the week of Sept. 20, 2020.

If you have any information regarding the individuals listed here, please contact Crime Stoppers anonymously. You could be eligible for a reward of up to $2000 upon arrest and charge. You will never be asked your name or have to appear in court.

Name: Scott McArthur

Age: 31

Height: 5’9”

Weight: 150 lbs

Hair: Blonde

Eyes: Green

Tattoo: Skull tattoo right forearm, Tattoo “S.A.M. “ on neck ,”Est 89” right cheek

Wanted: Currently on Statutory release for kidnapping and use of firearm. Lengthy criminal history 42 convictions. Uttering Threats, Theft Under , Possession of a Schedule I Substance, Break & Enter and Commit Indictable Offence, Robbery, Assault, Robbery w/violence, Fail to comply with Probation Order.

Warrant in effect: September 1, 2020

Parole Jurisdiction: Vancouver, BC

Name: Chayla-Lynn Phillip

Age: 33

Height: 4’11”

Weight: 117 lbs

Hair: Brown

Eyes: Brown

Wanted: Fail to comply with probation order.

Warrant in effect: September 15, 2020

Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack, BC

Name: Mervin Walkus

Age: 43

Height: 5’1”

Weight: 150 lbs

Hair: Black (balding)

Eyes: Brown

Tattoo: Right Inner Forearm: “Craw”, Right arm “R”

Wanted: Canada Wide Warrant – Unlawfully at Large Warrant in effect: September 15, 2020

Parole Jurisdiction: North Vancouver, BC