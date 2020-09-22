Police tape is shown in Toronto Tuesday, May 2, 2017. (Graeme Roy/The Canadian Press)

CRIME STOPPERS: ‘Most wanted’ for the week of Sept. 20

Crime Stoppers’ weekly list based on information provided by police investigators

Here are Crime Stoppers most wanted for the week of Sept. 20, 2020.

If you have any information regarding the individuals listed here, please contact Crime Stoppers anonymously. You could be eligible for a reward of up to $2000 upon arrest and charge. You will never be asked your name or have to appear in court.

Name: Scott McArthur
Age: 31
Height: 5’9”
Weight: 150 lbs
Hair: Blonde
Eyes: Green
Tattoo: Skull tattoo right forearm, Tattoo “S.A.M. “ on neck ,”Est 89” right cheek
Wanted: Currently on Statutory release for kidnapping and use of firearm. Lengthy criminal history 42 convictions. Uttering Threats, Theft Under , Possession of a Schedule I Substance, Break & Enter and Commit Indictable Offence, Robbery, Assault, Robbery w/violence, Fail to comply with Probation Order.
Warrant in effect: September 1, 2020
Parole Jurisdiction: Vancouver, BC

Name: Chayla-Lynn Phillip
Age: 33
Height: 4’11”
Weight: 117 lbs
Hair: Brown
Eyes: Brown
Wanted: Fail to comply with probation order.
Warrant in effect: September 15, 2020
Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack, BC

Name: Mervin Walkus
Age: 43
Height: 5’1”
Weight: 150 lbs
Hair: Black (balding)
Eyes: Brown
Tattoo: Right Inner Forearm: “Craw”, Right arm “R”
Wanted: Canada Wide Warrant – Unlawfully at Large Warrant in effect: September 15, 2020
Parole Jurisdiction: North Vancouver, BC

