Here are Crime Stoppers most wanted for the week of Sept. 6, 2020.

If you have any information regarding the individuals listed here, please contact Crime Stoppers anonymously. You could be eligible for a reward of up to $2000 upon arrest and charge. You will never be asked your name or have to appear in court.

Name: Bradley Moore

Age: 33

Height: 5’9 ft

Weight: 190 lbs

Hair: Blonde

Eyes: Blue

Tattoo: Left thumb X, Neck MOORE, Upper Back Cross

Wanted: Armed Robbery, Traffic in schedule I/II substance

Warrant in effect: August 24, 2020

Parole Jurisdiction: Abbotsford, BC

Name: Dhillon Sahota

Age: 21

Height: 5’10 ft

Weight: 190 lbs

Hair: Black

Eyes: Brown

Wanted: Fail to Comply with Probation Order

Warrant in effect: August 18, 2020

Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack, BC

Name: Casey Potts

Age: 33

Height: 5’7 ft

Weight: 161 lbs

Hair: Black

Eyes: Brown

Tattoo: Lower Back- Eye, pyramid, owl, Rocafella; Head - Left Side - Symbols, Fame; Left Upper Arm- Dragon Head, Neck MOB, Right Upper Arm- Ride Till I Die, Neck ICE, Right Forearm - SIOUX, Left Forearm NMD/ Cross, Chest- KC, Forearm - Demon/Dice, Chest Dirty Money, Abdomen SIOUX, Upper Back -West Side, Left Upper Arm - Joker w/ Handgun/ LOCO on hat, Neck Laugh Now, Cry Later Faces, Left Upper Arm- Skull w/ Handgun LOCO, Left Forearm Hard, Right Forearm- Let em Hate, Neck- Laugh Now, Cry Later Faces, Chest- 3 6 in a Red Star

Wanted: Manslaughter

Warrant in effect: August 25, 2020

Parole Jurisdiction: Surrey, BC