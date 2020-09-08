Police tape is shown in Toronto Tuesday, May 2, 2017. (Graeme Roy/The Canadian Press)

CRIME STOPPERS: ‘Most wanted’ for the week of Sept. 6

Crime Stoppers’ weekly list based on information provided by police investigators

Here are Crime Stoppers most wanted for the week of Sept. 6, 2020.

If you have any information regarding the individuals listed here, please contact Crime Stoppers anonymously. You could be eligible for a reward of up to $2000 upon arrest and charge. You will never be asked your name or have to appear in court.

Name: Bradley Moore
Age: 33
Height: 5’9 ft
Weight: 190 lbs
Hair: Blonde
Eyes: Blue
Tattoo: Left thumb X, Neck MOORE, Upper Back Cross
Wanted: Armed Robbery, Traffic in schedule I/II substance
Warrant in effect: August 24, 2020
Parole Jurisdiction: Abbotsford, BC

Name: Dhillon Sahota
Age: 21
Height: 5’10 ft
Weight: 190 lbs
Hair: Black
Eyes: Brown
Wanted: Fail to Comply with Probation Order
Warrant in effect: August 18, 2020
Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack, BC

Name: Casey Potts
Age: 33
Height: 5’7 ft
Weight: 161 lbs
Hair: Black
Eyes: Brown
Tattoo: Lower Back- Eye, pyramid, owl, Rocafella; Head - Left Side - Symbols, Fame; Left Upper Arm- Dragon Head, Neck MOB, Right Upper Arm- Ride Till I Die, Neck ICE, Right Forearm - SIOUX, Left Forearm NMD/ Cross, Chest- KC, Forearm - Demon/Dice, Chest Dirty Money, Abdomen SIOUX, Upper Back -West Side, Left Upper Arm - Joker w/ Handgun/ LOCO on hat, Neck Laugh Now, Cry Later Faces, Left Upper Arm- Skull w/ Handgun LOCO, Left Forearm Hard, Right Forearm- Let em Hate, Neck- Laugh Now, Cry Later Faces, Chest- 3 6 in a Red Star
Wanted: Manslaughter
Warrant in effect: August 25, 2020
Parole Jurisdiction: Surrey, BC

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Increase in average daily COVID-19 cases ‘a concern’ for Canada’s top doctor
Next story
Lots to learn in COVID-19 orientation week for B.C. schools

Just Posted

TRAFFIC: Crews clearing downed power lines on Highway 7 in Maple Ridge

Westbound left lane has re-opened

CRIME STOPPERS: ‘Most wanted’ for the week of Sept. 6

Crime Stoppers’ weekly list based on information provided by police investigators

UPDATE: Family trapped as fallen wires shut down Lougheed Highway through Maple Ridge

VIDEO: Traffic is being diverted north to Dewdney Trunk Road Monday afternoon, with Hwy. 7 closed

History project spotlights five decades of faith and community in Pitt Meadows

The United Church, with the aid of four students, has captured the last 50 years of memories

UPDATE: Evicted 86-year-old has been given accommodation

Maple Ridge mayor met with elderly man who was put out of his apartment

VIDEO: Superpod of orcas congregate near Vancouver Island

All three Southern Resident killer whale pods (J, K, and L) came together in the same area

Lots to learn in COVID-19 orientation week for B.C. schools

Schools step up ventilation, expand to outdoor spaces

Vehicle fire slowing traffic between Chilliwack and Abbotsford

Fire is in westbound lanes at No. 3 Road, fire crews on scene

Warmer than seasonal temperatures forecast for the Lower Mainland

Last blast of summer with daytime highs Wednesday and Thursday 5 to 10 degrees above seasonal

RCMP impound Ferrari going 100 km/h over speed limit on Sea to Sky

Car will be impounded for seven days

Climber tells tale of rescue from Mt. Slesse

‘We had ledges about the size of dinner plates that we were sitting on’

Increase in average daily COVID-19 cases ‘a concern’ for Canada’s top doctor

B.C. has seen high daily case numbers in recent weeks

Clearwater woman charged with second degree murder in death of man after 911 call

Police report that deceased man was found in remote area of Adams Forest Service Road

Lily and the lake: How a young B.C. girl with Down syndrome swam to her dream

Kaslo’s Lily Nay set her mind to swimming Kootenay Lake on Sept. 3

Most Read