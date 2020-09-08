Here are Crime Stoppers most wanted for the week of Sept. 6, 2020.
If you have any information regarding the individuals listed here, please contact Crime Stoppers anonymously. You could be eligible for a reward of up to $2000 upon arrest and charge. You will never be asked your name or have to appear in court.
Name: Bradley Moore
Age: 33
Height: 5’9 ft
Weight: 190 lbs
Hair: Blonde
Eyes: Blue
Tattoo: Left thumb X, Neck MOORE, Upper Back Cross
Wanted: Armed Robbery, Traffic in schedule I/II substance
Warrant in effect: August 24, 2020
Parole Jurisdiction: Abbotsford, BC
Name: Dhillon Sahota
Age: 21
Height: 5’10 ft
Weight: 190 lbs
Hair: Black
Eyes: Brown
Wanted: Fail to Comply with Probation Order
Warrant in effect: August 18, 2020
Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack, BC
Name: Casey Potts
Age: 33
Height: 5’7 ft
Weight: 161 lbs
Hair: Black
Eyes: Brown
Tattoo: Lower Back- Eye, pyramid, owl, Rocafella; Head - Left Side - Symbols, Fame; Left Upper Arm- Dragon Head, Neck MOB, Right Upper Arm- Ride Till I Die, Neck ICE, Right Forearm - SIOUX, Left Forearm NMD/ Cross, Chest- KC, Forearm - Demon/Dice, Chest Dirty Money, Abdomen SIOUX, Upper Back -West Side, Left Upper Arm - Joker w/ Handgun/ LOCO on hat, Neck Laugh Now, Cry Later Faces, Left Upper Arm- Skull w/ Handgun LOCO, Left Forearm Hard, Right Forearm- Let em Hate, Neck- Laugh Now, Cry Later Faces, Chest- 3 6 in a Red Star
Wanted: Manslaughter
Warrant in effect: August 25, 2020
Parole Jurisdiction: Surrey, BC
