Crime Stoppers releases list of the ‘5 faces you don’t want trick or treating at your home’

Metro Vancouver Crime Stoppers has released its list of “5 faces you don’t want trick or treating at your home” this Halloween.

In an event at Rondriso Farms Pumpkin Patch in Surrey Tuesday (Oct. 26), Crime Stoppers executive director Linda Annis posed with pumpkins that had photo cutouts of the wanted men: Conor D’Monte, John Norman MacKenzie, Cong Dinh, Naseem Mohammed and Bradley Britten.

Crime Stoppers says it remains on the lookout for B.C.’s five most-wanted criminals, “who’ve committed serious crimes including murder, money laundering and other offenses.”

“Simply stated, tips to Crime Stoppers work,” said Annis, who is also a Surrey city councillor.

“We receive more than 5,000 anonymous tips a year for all kinds of crimes including gang and illegal weapons offences, and for criminals on the loose like our most wanted. Some of these fugitives have been missing a year or even longer, and with four million pairs of eyes around the province, someone should eventually spot one of them.”

Tips to Crime Stoppers, that lead to the arrest and charge of any wanted criminal, can also have a reward of up to $5,000. For three on this list, Crime Stoppers has partnered with the national BOLO (Be On the Look Out) program for rewards of $50,000 and $100,000.

D’Monte, 42, is wanted for murder. D’Monte is wanted for the 2009 murder of Kevin LeClair. LeClair, an ally of the Bacon Brothers and Red Scorpions gang, was gunned down in the parking lot near the Walnut Grove IGA while shoppers ran for cover.

He is described as six-foot-one, 201 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes. He has tattoos of Asian characters on his right shoulder, a “Conrock” tattoo on his left shoulder a tiger and dragon tattoos on the left side of his upper back. He also has “left eye piercing.”

Crime Stoppers and the BOLO program are offering a $100,000-award.

MacKenzie, 60, is unlawfully at large. He is a convicted murderer who escaped Mission Minimum Institution in 2018. MacKenzie was serving a life sentence for second-degree murder and armed robbery, among other offences.

He is described as five-foot-nine, 196 lbs., with grey/brown hair and blue eyes.

Crime Stoppers and the BOLO program are offering a $50,000-reward.

Dinh, 34, is wanted for money laundering. The RCMP Federal Serious and Organized Crime division, the U.S. Internal Revenue Service and the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration believe Dinh is part of a Vietnamese crime group that was allegedly involved in the laundering of approximately $7 million obtained from drug trafficking.

He is described as five-foot-six, 132 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes.

Crime Stoppers and the BOLO program are offering a $50,000-reward.

Mohammed, 22, is wanted for being unlawfully at large, resisting and obstructing the police, breach of release order and driving while prohibited. Police have said Mohammed is associated to the ongoing Lower Mainland gang conflict and “has a history of involvement with drug trafficking in the Lower Mainland.”

In May, police reissued its request to the public for help in locating Mohammed, who they say is a member of the Brother’s Keepers gang. In January, Surrey RCMP received information that Mohammed had “illegally entered the United States,” but his current whereabouts were unknown at the time.

He is described as five-foot-five, 122 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes.

Britten, 40, is wanted for failing to comply with a probation order.

He is described at six-foot-two, 188 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes.

– With files from Matthew Claxton, Dustin Godfrey, Katya Slepian



