CRIMESTOPPERS: ‘Most wanted’ for the week of April 17

CrimeStoppers’ weekly list based on information provided by police investigators

Here are CrimeStoppers most wanted for the week of April 17, 2022.

If you have any information regarding the individuals listed here, please contact CrimeStoppers anonymously.

To leave an anonymous tip, call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or visit www.solvecrime.ca.

You could be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000 upon arrest and charge.

You will never be asked your name or have to appear in court.

Name: DONALDSON, Wayne Age: 37 Height: 5’8” ft Weight: 144lbs Hair: Brown Eyes: Brown Wanted: Assault Warrant in effect: April 12, 2022 Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack, BC

Name: KIRTON, Kenneth Age: 55 Height: 5’5” ft Weight: 150lbs Hair: Black Eyes: Brown Wanted: Unlawfully at Large Warrant in effect: April 12, 2022 Parole Jurisdiction: Vancouver, BC

Name: LITTLE, Joshua Age: 42 Height: 5’6” ft Weight: medium build Hair: Brown Eyes: Hazel Wanted: Unlawfully at Large Warrant in effect: April 12, 2022 Parole Jurisdiction: Vancouver, BC

