CRIMESTOPPERS: ‘Most wanted’ for the week of April 30

Name: QUEVILLON, James Age: 42 Height: 5’11” ft Weight: 179lbs Hair: Brown Eyes: Blue Wanted: Uttering Threats Warrant in effect: April 25, 2023 Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack, BC

Name: FAVEL, Clayton Age: 24 Height: 5’8” ft Weight: 161lbs Hair: Black hair in ponytail Eyes: Brown Tattoo: Left Forearm- Outer Skull, Right Forearm- Inner Tribal Wanted: Unlawfully at Large including Robbery, Assault with a Weapon and Assault Warrant in effect: April 22, 2023 Parole Jurisdiction: Vancouver, BC

