SKIMMING, Jacqueline Age: 40 Height: 5 ft. 8 in. Weight: 153 lbs. Hair: Brown Eyes: Brown Wanted: Theft of motor vehicle, criminal harassment, assault, break and enter, and (MVA) drive while prohibited. Warrant in effect: Aug. 10, 2021 Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack, B.C.

Here are CrimeStoppers most wanted for the week of Aug. 15, 2021.

If you have any information regarding the individuals listed here, please contact CrimeStoppers anonymously.

You could be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000 upon arrest and charge.

You will never be asked your name or have to appear in court.

SMITH, Curtis Age: 41 Height: 6 ft. Weight: 230 lbs. Hair: Brown Eyes: Blue Tattoos: Chest right side – tribal; right forearm – snake with bamboo; upper back – devil; left upper arm – Oriental symbols; and right upper arm – dragon. Wanted: Possession of a schedule I/II substance for the purpose of trafficking, obstruct public/peace officer, theft under (x2), and fail to appear. Warrant in effect: Aug. 10, 2021 Parole Jurisdiction: Vancouver, B.C.

NEWMAN, Charles Age: 39 Height: 5 ft. 11 in. Weight: 150 Hair: Black Eyes: Brown Wanted: Breach of release order Warrant in effect: Aug. 3, 2021 Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack, B.C.