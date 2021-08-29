Police tape is shown in Toronto Tuesday, May 2, 2017. Statistics Canada says the country’s crime rate ticked up again in 2018, for a fourth year in a row, though it was still lower than it was a decade ago. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy

Police tape is shown in Toronto Tuesday, May 2, 2017. Statistics Canada says the country’s crime rate ticked up again in 2018, for a fourth year in a row, though it was still lower than it was a decade ago. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy

CRIMESTOPPERS: ‘Most wanted’ for the week of Aug. 29

CrimeStoppers’ weekly list based on information provided by police investigators

Here are CrimeStoppers most wanted for the week of Aug. 29, 2021.

If you have any information regarding the individuals listed here, please contact CrimeStoppers anonymously.

You could be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000 upon arrest and charge.

You will never be asked your name or have to appear in court.

Name: EMONTS, Denton Age: 38 Height: 6’1” ft Weight: 183lbs Hair: Brown Eyes: Hazel Wanted: Unlawfully at Large Warrant in effect: July 22, 2021 Parole Jurisdiction: Vancouver, BC

Name: EMONTS, Denton Age: 38 Height: 6’1” ft Weight: 183lbs Hair: Brown Eyes: Hazel Wanted: Unlawfully at Large Warrant in effect: July 22, 2021 Parole Jurisdiction: Vancouver, BC

Name: BRAGG, Travis Age: 26 Height: 6’1” ft Weight: 186lbs Hair: Brown Eyes: Brown Wanted: Assault Warrant in effect: August 17, 2021 Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack, BC

Name: BRAGG, Travis Age: 26 Height: 6’1” ft Weight: 186lbs Hair: Brown Eyes: Brown Wanted: Assault Warrant in effect: August 17, 2021 Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack, BC

Name: FRANCIS, Sue-Ann Age: 45 Height: 5’7” Weight: 172lbs Hair: Brown Eyes: Brown Wanted: Assault with a Weapon and Assault causing Bodily Harm. Warrant in effect: August 24, 2021 Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack, BC

Name: FRANCIS, Sue-Ann Age: 45 Height: 5’7” Weight: 172lbs Hair: Brown Eyes: Brown Wanted: Assault with a Weapon and Assault causing Bodily Harm. Warrant in effect: August 24, 2021 Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack, BC

RECENT CRIMESTOPPERS: ‘Most wanted’ for the week of Aug. 22

logo

crimePolice

Previous story
O’Toole, Singh denounce aggressive protesters dogging Trudeau campaign
Next story
Calgary plans permanent residential school memorial after vandalism

Just Posted

The meeting will give residents of the Pitt Meadows-Maple Ridge riding an opportunity to find out more on each party’s position on a variety of topics. (Black Press file photo)
Know before you vote at the virtual all-candidates meeting

Police tape is shown in Toronto Tuesday, May 2, 2017. Statistics Canada says the country’s crime rate ticked up again in 2018, for a fourth year in a row, though it was still lower than it was a decade ago. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy
CRIMESTOPPERS: ‘Most wanted’ for the week of Aug. 29

Maple Ridge artist Elena Markelov worked on a mural of downtown Vancouver for about two weeks. (Special to The News)
Maple Ridge artist creates six metre long mural of downtown Vancouver for university

By early afternoon, 250 people had been vaccinated at a Fraser Health pop-up clinic at Haney Farmers Market on Saturday, Aug. 28. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
Big turnout for pop-up vaccination clinic at Haney farmers market