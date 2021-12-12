Police tape is shown in Toronto Tuesday, May 2, 2017. Statistics Canada says the country's crime rate ticked up again in 2018, for a fourth year in a row, though it was still lower than it was a decade ago. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy

CRIMESTOPPERS: ‘Most wanted’ for the week of Dec. 12

CrimeStoppers’ weekly list based on information provided by police investigators

Here are CrimeStoppers most wanted for the week of Dec. 12, 2021.

If you have any information regarding the individuals listed here, please contact CrimeStoppers anonymously.

You could be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000 upon arrest and charge.

You will never be asked your name or have to appear in court.

Name: KELLY, Robert Age: 38 Height: 5’10” ft Weight: 221lbs Hair: Brown Eyes: Hazel Wanted: Break & Enter and Commit Indictable Offence. Warrant in effect: December 7, 2021 Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack, BC

Name: KELLY, Robert Age: 38 Height: 5’10” ft Weight: 221lbs Hair: Brown Eyes: Hazel Wanted: Break & Enter and Commit Indictable Offence. Warrant in effect: December 7, 2021 Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack, BC

Name: ATKINSON, Scott Age: 53 Height: 5’9” ft Weight: 130lbs Hair: Bald Eyes: Brown Tattoos: Left hand – “CJ”, Left Upper Arm – Cross and Abdomen – Appendix scar. Wanted: Second Degree Murder Warrant in effect: December 3, 2021 Parole Jurisdiction: Vancouver, BC

Name: ATKINSON, Scott Age: 53 Height: 5’9” ft Weight: 130lbs Hair: Bald Eyes: Brown Tattoos: Left hand – “CJ”, Left Upper Arm – Cross and Abdomen – Appendix scar. Wanted: Second Degree Murder Warrant in effect: December 3, 2021 Parole Jurisdiction: Vancouver, BC

Name: HOLT, Isaih Brian Age: 26 Height: 5’9” ft Weight: 161lbs Hair: Shaved Eyes: Blue Tattoos: Left side of neck – “X111”, Left hand – “P”, Right upper arm – Skull and Headstones. Wanted: Assault, Assault CBH, Uttering Threats, Possession of Restricted Firearm and Fail to Comply with Undertaking. Warrant in effect: October 18, 2021 Parole Jurisdiction: Vancouver, BC

Name: HOLT, Isaih Brian Age: 26 Height: 5’9” ft Weight: 161lbs Hair: Shaved Eyes: Blue Tattoos: Left side of neck – “X111”, Left hand – “P”, Right upper arm – Skull and Headstones. Wanted: Assault, Assault CBH, Uttering Threats, Possession of Restricted Firearm and Fail to Comply with Undertaking. Warrant in effect: October 18, 2021 Parole Jurisdiction: Vancouver, BC

RECENT CRIMESTOPPERS: ‘Most wanted’ for the week of Dec. 5, 2021

crimestoppers logo

crimestoppers logo

crimePolice

Previous story
High winds and heavy snow forecast for much of southern B.C.
Next story
Canada looks to retool EV rebate program to include more expensive SUVs, pickups

Just Posted

A black-capped chickadee photographed during last year’s bird count. (Jennifer Tayes/Special to The News)
Birders to gather on the first day of 2022 for the 122nd Annual Christmas bird count event

Police tape is shown in Toronto Tuesday, May 2, 2017. Statistics Canada says the country's crime rate ticked up again in 2018, for a fourth year in a row, though it was still lower than it was a decade ago. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy
CRIMESTOPPERS: ‘Most wanted’ for the week of Dec. 12

Jacob, the 18-year-old with the Wings Program at MRSS, has been painting the windows of the Learning Services office at Thomas Haney Secondary School. (Shelli Silvestri/Special to The News)
Maple Ridge Secondary school program giving “Wings” to student with diverse abilities

The newest Fjord with the North Fraser Therapeutic Riding Association. (NFTRA Facebook/Special to The News)
Association offering equine therapy in Maple Ridge to host a Winter Open House Fundraiser