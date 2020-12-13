PETE, Peter Age: 35 Height: 5’6” Weight: 148 lbs Hair: Black Eyes: Brown Wanted: Failure to Comply with Probation Order. Warrant in effect: Dec. 8, 2020 Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack

Here are CrimeStoppers most wanted for the week of Dec. 13, 2020.

If you have any information regarding the individuals listed here, please contact CrimeStoppers anonymously.

You could be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000 upon arrest and charge.

You will never be asked your name or have to appear in court.



BLAIS, Dillon Matthew Age: 24 Height: 5’7” Weight: 185 lbs Hair: Brown Eyes: Blue Tattoos: Left Hand – “SAMMI”, Right Wrist – “INNER-509” Wanted: Aggravated Assault. Warrant in effect: Dec. 8, 2020 Parole Jurisdiction: Vancouver

STEPHAN, Shaun Age: 41 Height: 6’0” Weight: 150 lbs Hair: Brown Eyes: Hazel Wanted: Failure to Comply w/ Probation Order. Warrant in effect: Dec. 8, 2020 Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack