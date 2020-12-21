MCGINN, Jason Age: 31 Height: 5’ 7” Weight: 177 lbs Hair: Brown Eyes: Green Tattoos: Right Wrist- “Fallen”, Right Arm- full sleeve- “Bird Man”, Neck Praying Hands, “Minnie” With rose and Cross, Chest- Star on both sides, Right Forearm - “with the”, Cross, Girl. Right Thigh - Partial Mask, Upper Back “J” with Flames, Right Upper Arm- Inner - Skull, Left Upper Arm - Skulls and Web, Left Forearm - Inner “MH”, Left Thigh - Stars Wanted: Assault with a weapon x2, B&E, and theft. Warrant in effect: Dec. 15, 2020 Parole Jurisdiction: North Vancouver, B.C.

Here are CrimeStoppers most wanted for the week of Dec. 20, 2020.

If you have any information regarding the individuals listed here, please contact CrimeStoppers anonymously.

You could be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000 upon arrest and charge.

You will never be asked your name or have to appear in court.

KAIGLE, Melendy Age: 26 Height: 5’5” Weight: 115 lbs Hair: Brown Eyes: Green Wanted: Break and Enter with intent to commit an indictable offence Warrant in effect: Dec. 15, 2020 Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack, B.C.

REGNIER, Troy Michael Age: 35 Height: 5’8” Weight: 221 lbs Hair: Brown Eyes: Brown Tattoos: Upper Right Arm – Cross with a heart Wanted: Breach of conditions (x3), assault with a weapon, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, mischief under $5,000, drive while prohibited, drive while suspended. Warrant in effect: Aug. 25, 2020 Parole Jurisdiction: Maple Ridge, B.C.