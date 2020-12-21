MCGINN, Jason
Age: 31
Height: 5’ 7”
Weight: 177 lbs
Hair: Brown
Eyes: Green
Tattoos: Right Wrist- “Fallen”, Right Arm- full sleeve- “Bird Man”, Neck Praying Hands, “Minnie” With rose and Cross, Chest- Star on both sides, Right Forearm - “with the”, Cross, Girl. Right Thigh - Partial Mask, Upper Back “J” with Flames, Right Upper Arm- Inner - Skull, Left Upper Arm - Skulls and Web, Left Forearm - Inner “MH”, Left Thigh - Stars
Wanted: Assault with a weapon x2, B&E, and theft.
Warrant in effect: Dec. 15, 2020
Parole Jurisdiction: North Vancouver, B.C.
CRIMESTOPPERS: ‘Most wanted’ for the week of Dec. 20
CrimeStoppers’ weekly list based on information provided by police investigators
Here are CrimeStoppers most wanted for the week of Dec. 20, 2020.
If you have any information regarding the individuals listed here, please contact CrimeStoppers anonymously.
You could be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000 upon arrest and charge.
You will never be asked your name or have to appear in court.
crime
Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here
KAIGLE, Melendy
Age: 26
Height: 5’5”
Weight: 115 lbs
Hair: Brown
Eyes: Green
Wanted: Break and Enter with intent to commit an indictable offence
Warrant in effect: Dec. 15, 2020
Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack, B.C.
REGNIER, Troy Michael
Age: 35
Height: 5’8”
Weight: 221 lbs
Hair: Brown
Eyes: Brown
Tattoos: Upper Right Arm – Cross with a heart
Wanted: Breach of conditions (x3), assault with a weapon, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, mischief under $5,000, drive while prohibited, drive while suspended.
Warrant in effect: Aug. 25, 2020
Parole Jurisdiction: Maple Ridge, B.C.
Police tape is shown in Toronto Tuesday, May 2, 2017. (Graeme Roy/The Canadian Press)