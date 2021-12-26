STONECHILD, Garth Age: 60 Height: 5 ft. 10 in. Weight: 161 lbs Hair: Brown Eyes: Brown Wanted: Assault causing bodily harm and utter threat to cause death/harm Warrant in effect: Sept. 5, 2021 Parole jurisdiction: Vancouver, B.C.

CRIMESTOPPERS: ‘Most wanted’ for the week of Dec. 26

CrimeStoppers’ weekly list based on information provided by police investigators

Here are CrimeStoppers most wanted for the week of Dec. 26, 2021.

If you have any information regarding the individuals listed here, please contact CrimeStoppers anonymously.

You could be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000 upon arrest and charge.

You will never be asked your name or have to appear in court.

TRAINOR, Travis Age: 37 Height: 5 ft. 6 in. Weight: 159 lbs Hair: Brown Eyes: Brown Wanted: Willfully resist/obstruct a peace officer Warrant in effect: Dec. 21, 2021 Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack, B.C.

RUSSELL-SANDFORD, Zoe Age: 28 Height: 5 ft. 1 in. Weight: 174 lbs Hair: Black Eyes: Brown Wanted: Identity theft Warrant in effect: Dec. 21, 2021 Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack, B.C.

