Police tape is shown in Toronto Tuesday, May 2, 2017. Statistics Canada says the country's crime rate ticked up again in 2018, for a fourth year in a row, though it was still lower than it was a decade ago. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy

CRIMESTOPPERS: ‘Most wanted’ for the week of Feb. 12

CrimeStoppers’ weekly list based on information provided by police investigators

Here are CrimeStoppers’ most wanted for the week of Feb. 12, 2023.

If you have any information regarding the individuals listed here, please contact CrimeStoppers anonymously.

To leave an anonymous tip, call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or visit www.solvecrime.ca.

You could be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000 upon arrest and charge.

You will never be asked your name or have to appear in court.

Name: NEWMAN, Frederick Age: 31 Height: 5’8” Weight: 161lbs Hair: Brown Eyes: Blue Wanted: Break and Enter with Intent Warrant in effect: February 7, 2023 Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack, BC

Name: NEWMAN, Frederick Age: 31 Height: 5’8” Weight: 161lbs Hair: Brown Eyes: Blue Wanted: Break and Enter with Intent Warrant in effect: February 7, 2023 Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack, BC

Name: HEWARD, Charles Age: 35 Height: 5’9” ft Weight: 150lbs Hair: Brown Eyes: Brown Wanted: Theft of Motor Vehicle Warrant in effect: February 7, 2023 Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack, BC

Name: HEWARD, Charles Age: 35 Height: 5’9” ft Weight: 150lbs Hair: Brown Eyes: Brown Wanted: Theft of Motor Vehicle Warrant in effect: February 7, 2023 Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack, BC

Name: CHALIFOUX-SCHNEIDER, Daylan (Sarah Dawn) Age: 34 Height: 5’8” ft Weight: 170lbs Hair: Brown/ balding Eyes: Hazel Tattoos: Neck Tattoo, and Under Left Eye Wanted: Robbery, Break and Enter, Use of Imitation Firearm while Committing Warrant in effect: February 4, 2023 Parole Jurisdiction: Vancouver, BC

Name: CHALIFOUX-SCHNEIDER, Daylan (Sarah Dawn) Age: 34 Height: 5’8” ft Weight: 170lbs Hair: Brown/ balding Eyes: Hazel Tattoos: Neck Tattoo, and Under Left Eye Wanted: Robbery, Break and Enter, Use of Imitation Firearm while Committing Warrant in effect: February 4, 2023 Parole Jurisdiction: Vancouver, BC

RECENT CRIMESTOPPERS: ‘Most wanted’ for the week of February 5

crimePolice

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
VIDEO: Movie magic for sale produces long lineups at Langley studio
Next story
Online romance scammers may have a new wingman — artificial intelligence

Just Posted

Mary (nee Hodgkinson) Rideout in Toronto, 1943. On the back, it says “watching for my ship to come in.” (Maple Ridge Museum archives #P03913)
LOOKING BACK: The struggles of dating during the Second World War

Police tape is shown in Toronto Tuesday, May 2, 2017. Statistics Canada says the country's crime rate ticked up again in 2018, for a fourth year in a row, though it was still lower than it was a decade ago. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy
CRIMESTOPPERS: ‘Most wanted’ for the week of Feb. 12

More snow is forecast for the Coquihalla Highway between Hope and Merritt from Sunday evening (Feb. 12) to Monday night (Feb. 13) with up to 25 cm expected. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)
Strong winds forecast for Metro Vancouver while Coquihalla can expect more snow

Pitt Meadows-Maple Ridge MP Marc Dalton at his swearing in ceremony. (Andre Forget, House of Commons Photo Services/Special to The News)
Pitt Meadows-Maple Ridge MP critical of drug decriminalization

Pop-up banner image