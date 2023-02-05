Police tape is shown in Toronto Tuesday, May 2, 2017. Statistics Canada says the country's crime rate ticked up again in 2018, for a fourth year in a row, though it was still lower than it was a decade ago. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy

CRIMESTOPPERS: ‘Most wanted’ for the week of Feb. 5

CrimeStoppers’ weekly list based on information provided by police investigators

Here are CrimeStoppers’ most wanted for the week of Feb. 5, 2023.

If you have any information regarding the individuals listed here, please contact CrimeStoppers anonymously.

To leave an anonymous tip, call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or visit www.solvecrime.ca.

You could be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000 upon arrest and charge.

You will never be asked your name or have to appear in court.

Name: STEWART, Kenneth Age: 37 Height: 5’10” ft Weight: 155lbs Hair: Black Eyes: Brown Wanted: Assault with a Weapon Warrant in effect: January 31, 2023 Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack, B.C

Name: HURLEY, Coralee Age: 39 Height: 5’4” ft Weight: 141lbs Hair: Brown Eyes: Hazel Wanted: Theft of Motor Vehicle Warrant in effect: January 31, 2023 Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack, BC

Name: ETHIER, Dominic Paul Age: 44 Height: 6’0” Weight: 183lbs Hair: Brown Eyes: Blue Wanted: Obstruction, Assault PO and Failure to Appear Warrant in effect: January 31, 2023 Parole Jurisdiction: Squamish, BC

