Police tape is shown in Toronto Tuesday, May 2, 2017. (Graeme Roy/The Canadian Press)

Police tape is shown in Toronto Tuesday, May 2, 2017. (Graeme Roy/The Canadian Press)

CRIMESTOPPERS: ‘Most wanted’ for the week of Jan. 10

CrimeStoppers’ weekly list based on information provided by police investigators

Here are CrimeStoppers’ most wanted for the week of Jan. 10, 2021.

The weekly “fan out” offers information about the most wanted, provided by police investigators “who need assistance in making our communities safer by identifying individuals involved in committing crimes.”

Anyone who has information regarding the individuals listed here, is asked to please contact CrimeStoppers – anonymously.

People could be eligible for a reward of as much as $2,000, upon arrest and charge.

Tipsters will never be asked for their name or to appear in court.

crime

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

WIEBE, Jordan Age: 32 Height: 5’10” Weight: 150 lbs Hair: Brown Eyes: Hazel Wanted: Break and Enter, Commit Indictable Offence, and Failure to Comply with Probation. Warrant in effect: Jan. 5, 2021 Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack, B.C.

WIEBE, Jordan Age: 32 Height: 5’10” Weight: 150 lbs Hair: Brown Eyes: Hazel Wanted: Break and Enter, Commit Indictable Offence, and Failure to Comply with Probation. Warrant in effect: Jan. 5, 2021 Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack, B.C.

MORIN, David Age: 26 Height: 6’3” Weight: 189 lbs Hair: Brown Eyes: Brown Tattoos: Right Arm - RIP JOHNNY, Left Arm - SELLARS, Left Leg - INDIAN, Right Leg - OUTAW Wanted: Assault - Use of Force, Assault Causing Bodily Harm, and Utter Threat to Cause. Warrant in effect: Jan. 4, 2021 Parole Jurisdiction: Vancouver, B.C.

MORIN, David Age: 26 Height: 6’3” Weight: 189 lbs Hair: Brown Eyes: Brown Tattoos: Right Arm - RIP JOHNNY, Left Arm - SELLARS, Left Leg - INDIAN, Right Leg - OUTAW Wanted: Assault - Use of Force, Assault Causing Bodily Harm, and Utter Threat to Cause. Warrant in effect: Jan. 4, 2021 Parole Jurisdiction: Vancouver, B.C.

BRITTEN, BRADLEY Age: 39 Height: 6’2” Weight: 188 lbs Hair: Brown Eyes: Brown Wanted: Breach of Probation. Warrant in effect: Jan. 5, 2021 Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack, B.C.

BRITTEN, BRADLEY Age: 39 Height: 6’2” Weight: 188 lbs Hair: Brown Eyes: Brown Wanted: Breach of Probation. Warrant in effect: Jan. 5, 2021 Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack, B.C.

Previous story
Business owner under siege for reporting Langley church pleased pastor has spoken out
Next story
COVID-19 vaccine arrives in remote First Nations across Canada

Just Posted

WIEBE, Jordan Age: 32 Height: 5’10” Weight: 150 lbs Hair: Brown Eyes: Hazel Wanted: Break and Enter, Commit Indictable Offence, and Failure to Comply with Probation. Warrant in effect: Jan. 5, 2021 Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack, B.C.
CRIMESTOPPERS: ‘Most wanted’ for the week of Jan. 10

CrimeStoppers’ weekly list based on information provided by police investigators

The Ridge Meadows Flames are practising three times a week, but not playing. (Facebook)
Ridge Meadows Flames keep practising, hoping to play in February

Cyclone Taylor Cup and all-star events cancelled

Westcoast Harmony Chorus released a new video on YouTube this week. (Special to The News)
Westcoast Harmony Chorus releases new virtual choir video

Maple Ridge’s Kelly Collins says being part of the competitive singing group is a lifestyle

Pitt Meadows-Maple Ridge MP Marc Dalton, left, holds one of the cheer packages with Rev. Miranda Sutherland and Jean Davidson, coordinator the the church’s centennial celebrations. (Special to The News)
Whonnock church delivers cheer for COVID-isolated seniors

$25,000 grant provided by federal New Horizons program

BCCDC map illustrates geographic distribution of reported COVID-19 cases from Jan. 1, 2020 to Dec. 31, 2020. (BCCDC map)
MAP: Ridge Meadows records 885 COVID cases in 2020

Currently five to 10 people per day are being diagnosed locally

Elvis Presley was born 86 years ago, in January, 1935. How much do you know about this iconic performer? (Pixabay.com)
QUIZ: How much do you know about Elvis?

Elvis Presley, the iconic singer and actor, would have celebrated his 86th birthday this month

Vancouver Giants defenceman Bowen Byram could be playing for Colorado when the NHL resumes play. (Rik Fedyck/file)
Vancouver Giants in the NHL: players from WHL team at training camps

Among 223 current and former WHL players to be invited

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy
One dead after two separate shootings just hours apart in Lower Mainland

Police are investigating both shootings

Kiki Lally is seen in an undated handout photo at Pinnovate, a craft studio in Calgary. When the pandemic began, Lally couldn’t host birthday parties, camps or bridal showers anymore, so she started making DIY kits and offering them for delivery. The DIY kits had to be sold through a new website called DIY Delivery that she built. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Jennifer Chabot, *MANDATORY CREDIT*
‘Not as easy as it looks’: Small businesses share what it takes to move online

Shipping, fitting all made complicated by COVID

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Darrell Baker is shown in this undated handout photo. Courtney Baker doesn’t know what she’s going to do with the urn she’s picked out for her little brother’s ashes. They were supposed to arrive by express post from Edmonton to Vancouver more than two weeks ago, but after the expected delivery date was pushed back several times, she’s come to the conclusion that they may be lost. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, Courtney Baker *MANDATORY CREDIT*
Sister in B.C. waits for little brother’s ashes that seem to be lost in transit

The ashes were supposed to arrive by Christmas Eve

Boutique owner Dena Fyfe filed multiple complaints about maskless gathering at the Riverside Calvary Church, which leases space in the same complex where her business is located. (special to Langley Advance Times)
Business owner under siege for reporting Langley church pleased pastor has spoken out

However, message that church doesn’t condone online harassment hasn’t stopped it, Dena Fyfe says

City of Chilliwack councillors and mayor stand at the freshly paved pump track which is scheduled to be open in the spring of 2021. (Facebook/ Chris Kloot)
Fraser Valley pump track, longest in North America, nears completion

Few items still need to be completed on Chilliwack pump track before scheduled spring 2021 opening

Seedy Saturday is an opportunity for communities across Canada to learn about seeds and to exchange their seeds with other people. (Paul Henderson - Black Press)
Seedy Saturday to hold province-wide gardening conference

The conference brings together seed enthusiasts from communities across B.C.

Most Read