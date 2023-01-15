Police tape is shown in Toronto Tuesday, May 2, 2017. Statistics Canada says the country's crime rate ticked up again in 2018, for a fourth year in a row, though it was still lower than it was a decade ago. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy

CRIMESTOPPERS: ‘Most wanted’ for the week of Jan. 15

CrimeStoppers’ weekly list based on information provided by police investigators

Here are CrimeStoppers’ most wanted for the week of Jan. 15, 2023.

If you have any information regarding the individuals listed here, please contact CrimeStoppers anonymously.

To leave an anonymous tip, call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or visit www.solvecrime.ca.

You could be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000 upon arrest and charge.

You will never be asked your name or have to appear in court.

Name: SADDLEBACK, Octavio Age: 27 Height: 6’4” ft Weight: 200lbs Hair: Black Eyes: Brown Wanted: Break and Enter, Aggravated Assault and Robbery Warrant in effect: January 7, 2023 Parole Jurisdiction: Vancouver, B.C

Name: KAHNAPACE-NEWTON, Jaden Age: early 20’s Height: 6’1” ft Weight: 243lbs Hair: Black Eyes: Brown Wanted: Robbery and Other Offences including Unlawful Confinement Warrant in effect: January 6, 2023 Parole Jurisdiction: Surrey, BC

Name: SADDLEBACK, Chervaine Age: 23 Weight: 149lbs Hair: Black Eyes: Brown Wanted: Unlawfully at Large including possession of a Weapon (x7) and Assault (x3) Warrant in effect: January 9, 2023 Parole Jurisdiction: New Westminster, BC

