Police tape is shown in Toronto Tuesday, May 2, 2017. Statistics Canada says the country's crime rate ticked up again in 2018, for a fourth year in a row, though it was still lower than it was a decade ago. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy

CRIMESTOPPERS: ‘Most wanted’ for the week of July 10

CrimeStoppers’ weekly list based on information provided by police investigators

Here are CrimeStoppers most wanted for the week of July 10, 2022.

If you have any information regarding the individuals listed here, please contact CrimeStoppers anonymously.

To leave an anonymous tip, call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or visit www.solvecrime.ca.

You could be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000 upon arrest and charge.

You will never be asked your name or have to appear in court.

Name: ROBINSON, Kusone Age: 19 Height: 5’6” ft Weight: 119lbs Hair: Black Eyes: Brown Wanted: Fail to Comply With Probation Order Warrant in effect: July 5, 2022 Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack, BC

Name: COLGAN, Patrick Age: 34 Height: 5’9” ft Weight: 119lbs Hair: Brown/Blonde Eyes: Blue Wanted: Assault Warrant in effect: July 5, 2022 Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack, BC

Name: SAVIDANT, Donovan Vincent Age: 37 Height: 5’8” ft Weight: 261lbs Hair: Brown Eyes: Brown Wanted: Unlawfully at Large including Kidnapping and Weapon Related Offenses. Warrant in effect: June 20, 2022 Parole Jurisdiction: Surrey, BC

