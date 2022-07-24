Here are CrimeStoppers most wanted for the week of July 24, 2022.

If you have any information regarding the individuals listed here, please contact CrimeStoppers anonymously.

To leave an anonymous tip, call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or visit www.solvecrime.ca.

You could be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000 upon arrest and charge.

You will never be asked your name or have to appear in court.

RECENT CRIMESTOPPERS: ‘Most wanted’ for the week of July 17, 2022

crimePolice

LEARY, Ryan Age: 37 Height: 6 ft. 1 in. Weight: 211 lbs. Hair: Blond Eyes: Blue Tattoos: Neck - PRICELESS, Left Forearm - Sleeve Outer Forearm, Left Forearm - Inner Forearm, Left Upperarm - Sleeve Inner Upper Arm, Right Forearm - FIRST, Abdomen - LEARY, Left Calf - Canadian Flag w/ 604 inside an, Right Calf - R.I.P and Angel Wings, Left Upper Arm - Sleeve Outer Upper Arm, Neck - LOYALITY IS right side Wanted: Poss Schedule I/II substance for purpose of trafficking Warrant in effect: July 17 Parole Jurisdiction: Surrey

JACKSON-BULLSHIELDS, Wilbert Age: 36 Height: 5 ft. 10 in. Weight: 198 lbs. Hair: Brown Eyes: Brown Tattoos: R forearm: C Life, R arm: Flowers and skull Wanted: Aggravated Assault, Drug Trafficking, Robbery and Property Crime Offences Warrant in effect: July 18 Parole Jurisdiction: Vancouver