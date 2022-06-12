Police tape is shown in Toronto Tuesday, May 2, 2017. Statistics Canada says the country's crime rate ticked up again in 2018, for a fourth year in a row, though it was still lower than it was a decade ago. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy

CRIMESTOPPERS: ‘Most wanted’ for the week of June 12

CrimeStoppers’ weekly list based on information provided by police investigators

Here are CrimeStoppers most wanted for the week of June 12, 2022.

If you have any information regarding the individuals listed here, please contact CrimeStoppers anonymously.

To leave an anonymous tip, call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or visit www.solvecrime.ca.

You could be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000 upon arrest and charge.

You will never be asked your name or have to appear in court.

Name: HEWARD, Charles Age: 35 Height: 5’9” ft Weight: 150lbs Hair: Brown Eyes: Brown Wanted: Theft of Motor Vehicle Warrant in effect: June 7, 2022 Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack, BC

Name: NEWMAN, Charles Age: 40 Height: 5’11” ft Weight: 150lbs Hair: Black Eyes: Brown Wanted: Assault Warrant in effect: June 7, 2022 Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack, BC

Name: DO, Trung Age: 42 Height: 5’10” ft Weight: 140lbs Hair: Dyed Coppery Brown Eyes: Brown Wanted: Robbery – All Others, Fail to Attend Court x2, and Fail to Comply with Conditions. Warrant in effect: May 28, 2022 Parole Jurisdiction: Vancouver, BC

