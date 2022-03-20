Police tape is shown in Toronto Tuesday, May 2, 2017. Statistics Canada says the country's crime rate ticked up again in 2018, for a fourth year in a row, though it was still lower than it was a decade ago. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy

CRIMESTOPPERS: ‘Most wanted’ for the week of March 20

CrimeStoppers’ weekly list based on information provided by police investigators

Here are CrimeStoppers most wanted for the week of March 20, 2022.

If you have any information regarding the individuals listed here, please contact CrimeStoppers anonymously.

You could be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000 upon arrest and charge.

You will never be asked your name or have to appear in court.

Name: SLIPPERY, Shane Age: 24 Height: 5’8” ft Weight: 176lbs Hair: Black Eyes: Brown Tattoos: Multiple Wanted: Canada Wide Warrant Warrant in effect: September 3, 2021 Parole Jurisdiction: Vancouver, BC

Name: SLIPPERY, Shane Age: 24 Height: 5’8” ft Weight: 176lbs Hair: Black Eyes: Brown Tattoos: Multiple Wanted: Canada Wide Warrant Warrant in effect: September 3, 2021 Parole Jurisdiction: Vancouver, BC

Name: MACASKILL, Robert Age: 49 Height: 5’9” ft Weight: 241lbs Hair: Blonde Eyes: Blue Wanted: Criminal Harassment Warrant in effect: March 8, 2022 Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack, BC

Name: MACASKILL, Robert Age: 49 Height: 5’9” ft Weight: 241lbs Hair: Blonde Eyes: Blue Wanted: Criminal Harassment Warrant in effect: March 8, 2022 Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack, BC

Name: GOSNELL, Dillon Age: 47 Height: 5’7” ft Weight: 165lbs Hair: Bald Eyes: Brown Wanted: Break and Enter, Theft, Armed Robbery, and Robbery with Threats of Violence. Warrant in effect: March 4, 2022 Parole Jurisdiction: Vancouver, BC

Name: GOSNELL, Dillon Age: 47 Height: 5’7” ft Weight: 165lbs Hair: Bald Eyes: Brown Wanted: Break and Enter, Theft, Armed Robbery, and Robbery with Threats of Violence. Warrant in effect: March 4, 2022 Parole Jurisdiction: Vancouver, BC

RECENT CRIMESTOPPERS: ‘Most wanted’ for the week of March 13, 2022

crimePolice

Previous story
B.C. paramedics think fast to deliver surprise baby on Pender Island

Just Posted

Police tape is shown in Toronto Tuesday, May 2, 2017. Statistics Canada says the country's crime rate ticked up again in 2018, for a fourth year in a row, though it was still lower than it was a decade ago. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy
CRIMESTOPPERS: ‘Most wanted’ for the week of March 20

Micah Todd is running an ultra-marathon to raise awareness for mental health and suicide prevention. (Special to The News)
Pitt Meadows man to run from 100 Mile House to Kamloops

Ridge Meadows RCMP caught six vehicles speeding excessively during a March campaign. (The News files)
6 vehicles impounded after excessive speeding in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows

A new interactive plaque was put up on the front steps of Prince David Masonic Hall on Saturday. (Special to The News)
High tech plaque unveiled at Freemason lodge in Maple Ridge