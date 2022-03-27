Police tape is shown in Toronto Tuesday, May 2, 2017. Statistics Canada says the country's crime rate ticked up again in 2018, for a fourth year in a row, though it was still lower than it was a decade ago. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy

CRIMESTOPPERS: ‘Most wanted’ for the week of March 27

CrimeStoppers’ weekly list based on information provided by police investigators

Here are CrimeStoppers most wanted for the week of March 27, 2022.

If you have any information regarding the individuals listed here, please contact CrimeStoppers anonymously.

To leave an anonymous tip, call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or visit www.solvecrime.ca.

You could be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000 upon arrest and charge.

You will never be asked your name or have to appear in court.

RECENT CRIMESTOPPERS: ‘Most wanted’ for the week of March 20, 2022

crimePolice

 

Name : GRANT, Barry Age: 40 Height: 5 ft. 9 in. Weight: 159 lbs. Hair: Blond Eyes: Blue Wanted: Assault Warrant in effect: March 22, 2022 Parole jurisdiction: Chilliwack, B.C.

Name : GRANT, Barry Age: 40 Height: 5 ft. 9 in. Weight: 159 lbs. Hair: Blond Eyes: Blue Wanted: Assault Warrant in effect: March 22, 2022 Parole jurisdiction: Chilliwack, B.C.

Name : PAGE, Julian Age: 33 Height: 6 ft. Weight: 180 lbs. Hair: Black Eyes: Green Tattoos: Right forearm – Mask; neck – “RIP”; left hand – “BOYZ”; right forearm – 4 skulls; right hand – “JACK 604”; and right arm – dragon. Wanted: driving while prohibited, obstruct police officer, flight from police, dangerous operation of conveyance, arson damaging property, aggravated assault, breach of release order, possession for trafficking x4, and possession of weapon with ammunition. Warrant in effect: March 22, 2022 Parole jurisdiction: Surrey, B.C.

Name : PAGE, Julian Age: 33 Height: 6 ft. Weight: 180 lbs. Hair: Black Eyes: Green Tattoos: Right forearm – Mask; neck – “RIP”; left hand – “BOYZ”; right forearm – 4 skulls; right hand – “JACK 604”; and right arm – dragon. Wanted: driving while prohibited, obstruct police officer, flight from police, dangerous operation of conveyance, arson damaging property, aggravated assault, breach of release order, possession for trafficking x4, and possession of weapon with ammunition. Warrant in effect: March 22, 2022 Parole jurisdiction: Surrey, B.C.

THIFFAULT, Raymond Age: 31 Height: 6 ft. 4 in. Weight: 240 lbs. Hair: Brown Eyes: Brown Wanted: Possession of stolen property over $5000 x2, obstructing a peace officer, possession of a stolen credit card, mischief over $5,000 x2, fraud under $5,000, motor vehicle theft, fail to comply with probation order x2, fail to comply with recognizance and driving while prohibited. Warrant in effect: March 18, 2022 Parole jurisdiction: Vancouver, B.C.

THIFFAULT, Raymond Age: 31 Height: 6 ft. 4 in. Weight: 240 lbs. Hair: Brown Eyes: Brown Wanted: Possession of stolen property over $5000 x2, obstructing a peace officer, possession of a stolen credit card, mischief over $5,000 x2, fraud under $5,000, motor vehicle theft, fail to comply with probation order x2, fail to comply with recognizance and driving while prohibited. Warrant in effect: March 18, 2022 Parole jurisdiction: Vancouver, B.C.

Previous story
UPDATE: Amber Alert for missing northern B.C. children cancelled
Next story
Okanagan RCMP officer suffers stab wound

Just Posted

Have an opinion you’d like to share? Submit letters to the editor through our website, via email or the postal service. (Heather Colpitts/Black Press Media)
LETTER: Thanks for turning spotlight on people helping our homeless

Hammond's Ron Paley kicked off spring with a bike ride through Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows. One one recent day, the sun made the colours pop in the farmland in Pitt Meadows, on the mountains in the background, and the blue sky and clouds above. (Special to The News)
SHARE: Sunny bike ride kicks off spring

Silver Valley resident John Dale captured a few pictures of a blue heron on the South Alouette River. (Special to The News)
SHARE: Feasting time in the South Alouette

THIFFAULT, Raymond Age: 31 Height: 6 ft. 4 in. Weight: 240 lbs. Hair: Brown Eyes: Brown Wanted: Possession of stolen property over $5000 x2, obstructing a peace officer, possession of a stolen credit card, mischief over $5,000 x2, fraud under $5,000, motor vehicle theft, fail to comply with probation order x2, fail to comply with recognizance and driving while prohibited. Warrant in effect: March 18, 2022 Parole jurisdiction: Vancouver, B.C.
CRIMESTOPPERS: ‘Most wanted’ for the week of March 27