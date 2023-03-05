Police tape is shown in Toronto Tuesday, May 2, 2017. Statistics Canada says the country's crime rate ticked up again in 2018, for a fourth year in a row, though it was still lower than it was a decade ago. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy

CRIMESTOPPERS: ‘Most wanted’ for the week of March 5

CrimeStoppers’ weekly list based on information provided by police investigators

Here are CrimeStoppers’ most wanted for the week of March 5, 2023.

If you have any information regarding the individuals listed here, please contact CrimeStoppers anonymously.

To leave an anonymous tip, call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or visit www.solvecrime.ca.

You could be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000 upon arrest and charge.

You will never be asked your name or have to appear in court.

Name: CLENDENNING, Sean Age: 43 Height: 6’3” ft Weight: 186lbs Hair: Brown Eyes: Blue Wanted: Possess Controlled Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking Warrant in effect: February 28, 2023 Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack, BC

Name: GRAY, Murray Age: 59 Height: 5’7” Weight: 176lbs Hair: Grey Eyes: Green Wanted: Unlawfully at Large Warrant in effect: February 23, 2023 Parole Jurisdiction: Vancouver, BC

Name: CUDNEY, Christopher Age: 40 Height: 5’11” Weight: 201lbs Hair: Brown Eyes: Green Wanted: Assault Warrant in effect: February 28, 2023 Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack, BC

