CrimeStoppers’ weekly list based on information provided by police investigators

Here are CrimeStoppers’ most wanted for the week of May 14, 2023.

If you have any information regarding the individuals listed here, please contact CrimeStoppers anonymously.

To leave an anonymous tip, call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or visit www.solvecrime.ca.

You could be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000 upon arrest and charge.

You will never be asked your name or have to appear in court.

Name: BROWN, Brianna Age: 28 Height: 5’5” ft Weight: 141lbs Hair: Brown Eyes: Brown Wanted: Theft of Motor Vehicle Warrant in effect: May 2, 2023 Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack, BC

Name: LOW, Cameron Age: 30 Height: 5’6” ft Weight: 165lbs Hair: Black Eyes: Brown Tattoos: Chest- “BULLY” and Right Forearm- Eagle Wanted: Unlawfully at Large Warrant in effect: May 9, 2023 Parole Jurisdiction: Vancouver, BC

Name: HERRLING, Brian Age: 43 Height: 5’9” ft Weight: 130lbs Hair: Brown Eyes: Brown Wanted: Assault with a Weapon Warrant in effect: May 9, 2023

