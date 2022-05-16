Police tape is shown in Toronto Tuesday, May 2, 2017. Statistics Canada says the country's crime rate ticked up again in 2018, for a fourth year in a row, though it was still lower than it was a decade ago. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy

CRIMESTOPPERS: ‘Most wanted’ for the week of May 15

CrimeStoppers’ weekly list based on information provided by police investigators

Here are CrimeStoppers most wanted for the week of May 15, 2022.

If you have any information regarding the individuals listed here, please contact CrimeStoppers anonymously.

To leave an anonymous tip, call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or visit www.solvecrime.ca.

You could be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000 upon arrest and charge.

You will never be asked your name or have to appear in court.

Name: AYERS, Paul Age: 48 Height: 6’3” ft Weight: 179lbs Hair: Brown Eyes: Hazel Wanted: Possession of Stolen Property Warrant in effect: May 10, 2022 Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack, BCˆ

Name: NIEK, Andrea Age: 36 Height: 5’4” ft Weight: 159lbs Hair: Brown Eyes: Brown Wanted: Breach of Release Order Warrant in effect: May 10, 2022 Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack, BC

Name: RANGER, Robert Age: 45 Height: 5’7” ft Weight: 200lbs Hair: Black Eyes: Brown Tattoos: Left Calf – Superman Logo, Right Chest – “A” in wings, and Left Elbow – Spider web. Wanted: Unlawfully at Large Warrant in effect: May 9, 2022 Parole Jurisdiction: Vancouver, BC

