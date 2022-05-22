Police tape is shown in Toronto Tuesday, May 2, 2017. Statistics Canada says the country's crime rate ticked up again in 2018, for a fourth year in a row, though it was still lower than it was a decade ago. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy

CRIMESTOPPERS: ‘Most wanted’ for the week of May 22

CrimeStoppers’ weekly list based on information provided by police investigators

Here are CrimeStoppers most wanted for the week of May 22, 2022.

If you have any information regarding the individuals listed here, please contact CrimeStoppers anonymously.

To leave an anonymous tip, call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or visit www.solvecrime.ca.

You could be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000 upon arrest and charge.

You will never be asked your name or have to appear in court.

Name: LEMAY, Brandy-Lee Age: 36 Height: 5’5” ft Weight: 119lbs Hair: Brown Eyes: Blue Wanted: Cause disturbance at or near a public place. Warrant in effect: May 17, 2022 Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack, BC

Name: LEMAY, Brandy-Lee Age: 36 Height: 5’5” ft Weight: 119lbs Hair: Brown Eyes: Blue Wanted: Cause disturbance at or near a public place. Warrant in effect: May 17, 2022 Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack, BC

Name: VENDRAMINI, Waylon Age: 44 Height: 5’8” ft Weight: 141lbs Hair: Grey Eyes: Blue Wanted: Assault Warrant in effect: May 17, 2022 Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack, BC

Name: VENDRAMINI, Waylon Age: 44 Height: 5’8” ft Weight: 141lbs Hair: Grey Eyes: Blue Wanted: Assault Warrant in effect: May 17, 2022 Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack, BC

Name: HELTMAN, Robert Age: 31 Height: 6’2” ft Weight: 231lbs Hair: Brown Eyes: Blue Tattoos: Right Wrist – Heart with “SC” and Right Forearm – “Cathy” skull with flames. Wanted: Trafficking in Schedule I/II Substance (x3), Possession of Schedule I/II Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking, Possession of Prohibited/Restricted Firearm with Ammunition and Escape Lawful Custody. Warrant in effect: April 1, 2022 Parole Jurisdiction: Vancouver, BC

Name: HELTMAN, Robert Age: 31 Height: 6’2” ft Weight: 231lbs Hair: Brown Eyes: Blue Tattoos: Right Wrist – Heart with “SC” and Right Forearm – “Cathy” skull with flames. Wanted: Trafficking in Schedule I/II Substance (x3), Possession of Schedule I/II Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking, Possession of Prohibited/Restricted Firearm with Ammunition and Escape Lawful Custody. Warrant in effect: April 1, 2022 Parole Jurisdiction: Vancouver, BC

RECENT CRIMESTOPPERS: ‘Most wanted’ for the week of May 8, 2022

crimePolice

Previous story
B.C. commits $100 million to support Japanese Canadians interned in World War II
Next story
Alberta Premier Jason Kenney says he won’t run in upcoming party leadership race

Just Posted

Chris Johnston is flying the Ukraine flag on the pole in the front of his home in Maple Ridge until the war comes to an end. (Colleen Flanagan/The News)
Maple Ridge committee now helping 31 people from Ukraine

The Burrards recently acquired Gordie Phillips who was the MVP of the Arena Lacrosse League West Division, and is an ace in the face-off circle. (Garrett James/Special to The News)
Maple Ridge Burrards getting ready for WLA season opener

A scene from a previous transition resource fair. (Special to The News)
Transition event in Maple Ridge provided for students with diverse needs

The Ridge Meadows Division of Family Practice held a Honk for your Doc event on Thursday, May 19. (Special to The News)
Crowd supporting local docs welcomes commuters to Maple Ridge