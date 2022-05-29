Here are CrimeStoppers most wanted for the week of May 29, 2022.

If you have any information regarding the individuals listed here, please contact CrimeStoppers anonymously.

To leave an anonymous tip, call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or visit www.solvecrime.ca.

You could be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000 upon arrest and charge.

You will never be asked your name or have to appear in court.

1200Name: REMPEL, Jaysie Age: 25 Height: 5’6” ft Weight: 144lbs Hair: Blonde/dyed hair Eyes: Green Wanted: Break and Enter with Intent to Commit Indictable Offence. Warrant in effect: May 24, 2022 Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack, BC

Name: HOUNGBO-GODY, Terry Age: 30 Height: 5’9” ft Weight: 181lbs Hair: Black Eyes: Brown Wanted: Break and Enter, Robbery, and Aggravated Assault. Warrant in effect: February 10, 2022 Parole Jurisdiction: Vancouver, BC

Name: JARVIS, Jonathan Age: 39 Height: 5’9” ft Weight: 217lbs Hair: Blonde Eyes: Blue Wanted: Break Enter and Commit (x11), Possession Property Obtained by Crime over $5,000, Operate Motor Vehicle Flight, Operate Motor Vehicle while Disqualified, Break Enter with Intent, and Robbery – All Others. Warrant in effect: May 19, 2022 Parole Jurisdiction: Vancouver, BC

