FUNKE, Douglas Age: 30 Height: 5 ft. 10 in. Weight: 198 lbs. Hair: Blond Eyes: Green Wanted: Breach of release order Warrant in effect: Nov. 16, 2021 Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack, B.C.
CRIMESTOPPERS: ‘Most wanted’ for the week of Nov. 21
CrimeStoppers’ weekly list based on information provided by police investigators
Here are CrimeStoppers most wanted for the week of Nov. 21, 2021.
If you have any information regarding the individuals listed here, please contact CrimeStoppers anonymously.
You could be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000 upon arrest and charge.
You will never be asked your name or have to appear in court.
RECENT CRIMESTOPPERS: ‘Most wanted’ for the week of Nov. 14, 2021
crimestoppers logo
crimePolice
KLOSE, Laurie Age: 30 Height: 5 ft. 4 in. Weight: 115 lbs. Hair: Blonde Eyes: Hazel Wanted: Failure to comply with probation order Warrant in effect: Nov. 16, 2021 Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack, B.C.
MEETOOS, Tyler Age: 31 Height: 6 ft. Weight: 161 lbs. Hair: Brown Eyes: Brown Tattoos: Left upper arm – hip hop devotion and right forearm – half sleeve – microphone. Wanted: Unlawfully at large Warrant in effect: Sept. 14, 2021 Parole Jurisdiction: Vancouver, B.C.