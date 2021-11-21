FUNKE, Douglas Age: 30 Height: 5 ft. 10 in. Weight: 198 lbs. Hair: Blond Eyes: Green Wanted: Breach of release order Warrant in effect: Nov. 16, 2021 Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack, B.C.

FUNKE, Douglas Age: 30 Height: 5 ft. 10 in. Weight: 198 lbs. Hair: Blond Eyes: Green Wanted: Breach of release order Warrant in effect: Nov. 16, 2021 Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack, B.C.

CRIMESTOPPERS: ‘Most wanted’ for the week of Nov. 21

CrimeStoppers’ weekly list based on information provided by police investigators

Here are CrimeStoppers most wanted for the week of Nov. 21, 2021.

If you have any information regarding the individuals listed here, please contact CrimeStoppers anonymously.

You could be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000 upon arrest and charge.

You will never be asked your name or have to appear in court.

RECENT CRIMESTOPPERS: ‘Most wanted’ for the week of Nov. 14, 2021

crimestoppers logo

crimestoppers logo

crimePolice

 

KLOSE, Laurie Age: 30 Height: 5 ft. 4 in. Weight: 115 lbs. Hair: Blonde Eyes: Hazel Wanted: Failure to comply with probation order Warrant in effect: Nov. 16, 2021 Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack, B.C.

KLOSE, Laurie Age: 30 Height: 5 ft. 4 in. Weight: 115 lbs. Hair: Blonde Eyes: Hazel Wanted: Failure to comply with probation order Warrant in effect: Nov. 16, 2021 Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack, B.C.

MEETOOS, Tyler Age: 31 Height: 6 ft. Weight: 161 lbs. Hair: Brown Eyes: Brown Tattoos: Left upper arm – hip hop devotion and right forearm – half sleeve – microphone. Wanted: Unlawfully at large Warrant in effect: Sept. 14, 2021 Parole Jurisdiction: Vancouver, B.C.

MEETOOS, Tyler Age: 31 Height: 6 ft. Weight: 161 lbs. Hair: Brown Eyes: Brown Tattoos: Left upper arm – hip hop devotion and right forearm – half sleeve – microphone. Wanted: Unlawfully at large Warrant in effect: Sept. 14, 2021 Parole Jurisdiction: Vancouver, B.C.

Police tape is shown in Toronto Tuesday, May 2, 2017. Statistics Canada says the country's crime rate ticked up again in 2018, for a fourth year in a row, though it was still lower than it was a decade ago. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy

Previous story
EXCLUSIVE: Ground zero shows flooding of Hwy. 1 in the Fraser Valley
Next story
1 dead, 12 injured in fiery crash between bus and truck near McBride, B.C.

Just Posted

The girls played against Chilliwack, Abbotsford and Tri Cities. (Leina Wade/Special to The News)
Barracudas take gold in the First Annual Female Ice Breaker Tournament

Residents stop traffic from driving through a flooded section of 224th Street on Monday. They said their houses were so close to flooding the waves created by vehicles would cause it to splash into their homes. (Neil Corbett/The News)
More rain would have brought disaster to Maple Ridge, warns ARMS president

FUNKE, Douglas Age: 30 Height: 5 ft. 10 in. Weight: 198 lbs. Hair: Blond Eyes: Green Wanted: Breach of release order Warrant in effect: Nov. 16, 2021 Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack, B.C.
CRIMESTOPPERS: ‘Most wanted’ for the week of Nov. 21

The Salvation Army Christmas kettle campaign starts this weekend. (Amelia Norrie/Special to The News)
The bells will be ringing out for the Salvation Army Christmas kettle campaign this weekend