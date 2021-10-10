Police tape is shown in Toronto Tuesday, May 2, 2017. Statistics Canada says the country's crime rate ticked up again in 2018, for a fourth year in a row, though it was still lower than it was a decade ago. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy

CRIMESTOPPERS: ‘Most wanted’ for the week of Oct. 10

CrimeStoppers’ weekly list based on information provided by police investigators

Here are CrimeStoppers most wanted for the week of Oct. 10, 2021.

If you have any information regarding the individuals listed here, please contact CrimeStoppers anonymously.

You could be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000 upon arrest and charge.

You will never be asked your name or have to appear in court.

Name: DOUGLAS, Charles Age: 46 Height: 6’1” ft Weight: 210 lbs Hair: Brown Eyes: Brown Wanted: Use Falsified Credit Card, Theft Under $5,000, Possess Stolen Property and MVA – Drive While Prohibited. Warrant in effect: October 5, 2021 Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack, BC

Name: CRONK, Jordan Age: 37 Height: 5’11” ft Weight: 180 lbs Hair: Black hair Eyes: Brown Wanted: Canada Wide Warrant – Unlawfully at Large Warrant in effect: September 29, 2021 Parole Jurisdiction: North Vancouver, BC

Name: MITCHELL, Shikell Age: 29 Height: 5’11” ft Weight: 219 lbs Hair: Black Eyes: Brown Wanted: Possession of Schedule I/II Substance for Purpose of Trafficking and Traffic in Schedule I/II Substance. Warrant in effect: May 21, 2021 Parole Jurisdiction: New Westminster, BC

Police tape is shown in Toronto Tuesday, May 2, 2017. Statistics Canada says the country's crime rate ticked up again in 2018, for a fourth year in a row, though it was still lower than it was a decade ago. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy
