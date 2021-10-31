Police tape is shown in Toronto Tuesday, May 2, 2017. Statistics Canada says the country's crime rate ticked up again in 2018, for a fourth year in a row, though it was still lower than it was a decade ago. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy

CRIMESTOPPERS: ‘Most wanted’ for the week of Oct. 31

CrimeStoppers’ weekly list based on information provided by police investigators

Here are CrimeStoppers most wanted for the week of Oct. 31, 2021.

If you have any information regarding the individuals listed here, please contact CrimeStoppers anonymously.

You could be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000 upon arrest and charge.

You will never be asked your name or have to appear in court.

Name: ROGERS, Jamie Age: 37 Height: 5’2” ft Weight: 139lbs Hair: Black & Red Eyes: Green Wanted: Assault Warrant in effect: October 19, 2021 Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack, BC

Name: HOLMGREN, James Age: 30 Height: 6’1” ft Weight: 166lbs Hair: Brown Eyes: Brown Wanted: Assault Warrant in effect: October 26, 2021 Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack, BC

Name: MUSKWA, Reshawn Age: 28 Height: 6’2” ft Weight: 381lbs Hair: Brown Eyes: Brown Tattoos: Left forearm – ‘Savage Kings’ and Left hand/fingers – dreamcatcher. Wanted: Manslaughter Warrant in effect: October 25, 2021 Parole Jurisdiction: North Vancouver, BC

