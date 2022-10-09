CRIMESTOPPERS: ‘Most wanted’ for the week of Oct. 9

CrimeStoppers’ weekly list based on information provided by police investigators

Here are CrimeStoppers most wanted for the week of Oct. 9, 2022.

If you have any information regarding the individuals listed here, please contact CrimeStoppers anonymously.

To leave an anonymous tip, call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or visit www.solvecrime.ca.

You could be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000 upon arrest and charge.

You will never be asked your name or have to appear in court.

Name: FELIX, Tad Age: 29 Height: 5’10” ft Weight: 220lbs Hair: Brown Eyes: Brown Wanted: Assault Warrant in effect: October 4, 2022 Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack, BC

Name: CORNELL, Christopher Age: 40 Height: 5’7” ft Weight: 168lbs Hair: Black Eyes: Brown Wanted: Attempted Murder with Firearm, Aggravated Assault and Robbery with Firearm Warrant in effect: October 1, 2022 Parole Jurisdiction: Vancouver, B.C

Name: NDLOVU, Issac Ray Age: 29 Height: 6’0” ft Weight: 194lbs Hair: Black Eyes: Brown Wanted: Manslaughter with Firearm Warrant in effect: October 3, 2022 Parole Jurisdiction: Vancouver, BC

