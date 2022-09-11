CRIMESTOPPERS: ‘Most wanted’ for the week of Sept. 11

CrimeStoppers’ weekly list based on information provided by police investigators

Here are CrimeStoppers most wanted for the week of Sept. 11, 2022.

If you have any information regarding the individuals listed here, please contact CrimeStoppers anonymously.

To leave an anonymous tip, call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or visit www.solvecrime.ca.

You could be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000 upon arrest and charge.

You will never be asked your name or have to appear in court.

Name: BIASON, Dylan Age: 31 Height: 5’10” ft Weight: 221lbs Hair: Brown Eyes: Blue Wanted: Breach of Undertaking Warrant in effect: August 30, 2022 Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack, B.C

Name: BIASON, Dylan Age: 31 Height: 5’10” ft Weight: 221lbs Hair: Brown Eyes: Blue Wanted: Breach of Undertaking Warrant in effect: August 30, 2022 Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack, B.C

Name: DEFAZIO, Perry Age: 60 Height: 6’0” ft Weight: 206lbs Hair: Gray Eyes: Blue Wanted: Unlawfully at Large including Robbery and Imitation Firearm while Committing Warrant in effect: August 29, 2022 Parole Jurisdiction: Vancouver, BC

Name: DEFAZIO, Perry Age: 60 Height: 6’0” ft Weight: 206lbs Hair: Gray Eyes: Blue Wanted: Unlawfully at Large including Robbery and Imitation Firearm while Committing Warrant in effect: August 29, 2022 Parole Jurisdiction: Vancouver, BC

Name: NIEDZIELSKI, Amanda Age: 31 Height: 5’9” ft Weight: 250lbs Hair: Brown Eyes: Blue Wanted: Theft over $5000 Warrant in effect: August 30, 2022 Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack, BC

Name: NIEDZIELSKI, Amanda Age: 31 Height: 5’9” ft Weight: 250lbs Hair: Brown Eyes: Blue Wanted: Theft over $5000 Warrant in effect: August 30, 2022 Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack, BC

RECENT CRIMESTOPPERS: ‘Most wanted’ for the week of September 4

crimestoppers logo

crimePolice

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Voters choose BC Liberal Elenore Sturko to fill Surrey South seat in Victoria
Next story
‘I cannot mourn’: Former colonies conflicted over the queen

Just Posted

About 40 people are part of TIC’s ‘Murder on the Orient Express’ – a theatre show running at Langley’s Theatre in the Country until Sept. 24. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
Maple Ridge carpenter builds set for kids’ theatre show

There have been an increasing number of human-bear conflicts in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows. This is not known to be the bears in question. (Ross Davies/Special to The News)
IN OUR VIEW: Bears need protection from us

crimestoppers logo
CRIMESTOPPERS: ‘Most wanted’ for the week of Sept. 11

Highway 1 eastbound is now closed due to the Flood Falls Trail wildfire and all eastbound traffic is detoured to Highway 9 and Highway 7. (Samuel St-laurent/Facebook)
Highway 1 eastbound closed because of the Flood Falls Trail wildfire