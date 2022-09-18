Police tape is shown in Toronto Tuesday, May 2, 2017. Statistics Canada says the country's crime rate ticked up again in 2018, for a fourth year in a row, though it was still lower than it was a decade ago. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy

CRIMESTOPPERS: ‘Most wanted’ for the week of Sept. 18

CrimeStoppers’ weekly list based on information provided by police investigators

Here are CrimeStoppers most wanted for the week of Sept. 18, 2022.

If you have any information regarding the individuals listed here, please contact CrimeStoppers anonymously.

To leave an anonymous tip, call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or visit www.solvecrime.ca.

You could be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000 upon arrest and charge.

You will never be asked your name or have to appear in court.

Name: BENSON, Kristopher Age: 44 Height: 5’11” ft Weight: 177lbs Hair: Brown Eyes: Green Wanted: Robbery Warrant in effect: September 13, 2022 Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack, BC

Name: BENSON, Kristopher Age: 44 Height: 5’11” ft Weight: 177lbs Hair: Brown Eyes: Green Wanted: Robbery Warrant in effect: September 13, 2022 Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack, BC

Name: KILLORAN ROY, Kayla Age: 24 Height: 5’2” ft Weight: 117lbs Hair: Black Eyes: Hazel Wanted: Fail to Comply with Probation Order x2 Warrant in effect: September 13, 2022 Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack, B.C

Name: KILLORAN ROY, Kayla Age: 24 Height: 5’2” ft Weight: 117lbs Hair: Black Eyes: Hazel Wanted: Fail to Comply with Probation Order x2 Warrant in effect: September 13, 2022 Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack, B.C

Name: VANDERMINNE, Jacob Age: 29 Height: 5’9” ft Weight: 196lbs Hair: Brown Eyes: Brown Wanted: Unlawfully at Large including Aggravated Assault Warrant in effect: September 8, 2022 Parole Jurisdiction: Vancouver, BC

Name: VANDERMINNE, Jacob Age: 29 Height: 5’9” ft Weight: 196lbs Hair: Brown Eyes: Brown Wanted: Unlawfully at Large including Aggravated Assault Warrant in effect: September 8, 2022 Parole Jurisdiction: Vancouver, BC

RECENT CRIMESTOPPERS: ‘Most wanted’ for the week of September 11

crimestoppers logo

crimePolice

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
No curbside recycling pickup for Maple Ridge residents this Saturday

Just Posted

Police tape is shown in Toronto Tuesday, May 2, 2017. Statistics Canada says the country's crime rate ticked up again in 2018, for a fourth year in a row, though it was still lower than it was a decade ago. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy
CRIMESTOPPERS: ‘Most wanted’ for the week of Sept. 18

The Maple Ridge Recycling Depot will remain open during the new Sept. 19 holiday for the passing of Queen Elizabeth II, operating at their standard holiday hours. (The News)
No curbside recycling pickup for Maple Ridge residents this Saturday

Langley Regional Airport, along with Pitt Meadows and Fort Langley Airport, are seeing the resumption of services for cross-border travellers as of Friday, Sept. 16. (Langley Advance Times files)
Border guards return to Langley, Pitt Meadows Airports

Rebecca Stiles (Special to The News)
Downtown bakery owner running for Maple Ridge council