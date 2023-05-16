WorkSafeBC fatal Kelowna crane collapse findings to not be released amid criminal probe

WorkSafeBC has completed their research in joint effort with RCMP

WorkSafeBC says it has completed its 22-month investigation into the fatal crane collapse that left five workers dead – but the report won’t be made public as RCMP continue their criminal probe.

Nearly two years later, the investigation continues as to if there was any criminality in the Kelowna crane collapse in July 2021 at a construction site downtown.

WorkSafeBC said Tuesday (May 16) that their portion of the investigation, involving the crane components, sequence of events and workplace procedures that led to the collapse has been wrapped up.

“The primary purpose of WorkSafeBC’s investigation has been to identify the cause of the incident, and any contributing factors, so that similar incidents can be prevented from happening in the future,” reads the update.

With the RCMP’s criminal investigation ongoing, the decision has been made to not yet release WorkSafeBC’s report publically, though it will be made available to police.

“Although the WorkSafeBC investigation report is not being released, over the last 22 months, WorkSafeBC has continued to incorporate key learnings about tower crane assembly, disassembly, or repositioning into its ongoing crane safety initiatives,” continues the update.

RCMP says that the criminal investigation is “extensive and complex”, and will most likely be prolonged for an extended period of time.

“Police are working through thousands of pieces of evidence and seized documentation, and consulting with our partners nationally.”

No other details of the police investigation are being released at this time.

