CRTC report finds ‘misleading, aggressive’ sales tactics used by telecom industry

A report released by Canada’s telecom regulator found the industry is using unfair sales tactics with consumers.
Published Wednesday, the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission found “that even with the existing measures put in place by service providers and governments, misleading or aggressive sales practices occur to an unacceptable degree.”
As a result, the regulator has come out with several measures telecoms must follow:
- Give pre-sales quotes to better inform customers
- Offer trial periods to allow customers to cancel a service that did not match what they were offered
- Ensure their offers and promotions match the customer’s needs and means
- expanding the Commission for Complaints for Telecom-television Services’ mandate to include handling complaints of misleading or aggressive retail sales practices.