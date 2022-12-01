Dignitaries at the $10 million Cultus Lake infrastructure announcement Dec. 1, 2022 included: FVRD electoral area H director Taryn Dixon, Cultus Lake Stewardship rep Christina Toth, Chilliwack-Kent MLA Kelli Paddon, FVRD chair Jason Lum, Cultus Lake Park Board chair Kirk Dzaman. (Jennifer Feinberg/ Chilliwack Progress)

Dignitaries at the $10 million Cultus Lake infrastructure announcement Dec. 1, 2022 included: FVRD electoral area H director Taryn Dixon, Cultus Lake Stewardship rep Christina Toth, Chilliwack-Kent MLA Kelli Paddon, FVRD chair Jason Lum, Cultus Lake Park Board chair Kirk Dzaman. (Jennifer Feinberg/ Chilliwack Progress)

Cultus Lake Park to receive almost $10M for new waste water treatment plant

‘Innovative’ infrastructure project to improve Cultus Lake water quality by removing excess nutrients

Protecting Cultus Lake has been “a long time” coming.

Cultus Lake Park is getting a new waste water treatment plant to protect the lake.

“We are here this morning to celebrate an infrastructure announcement that will make a real difference for people in our community,” said Kelli Paddon, MLA for Chilliwack-Kent, on behalf of federal Minister of International Development Harjit Sajjan who could not attend.

“I’m please to share that the province and federal government have committed nearly $10 million to the construction of the new Cultus Lake North Wastewater Treatment Plant.”

The innovative facility “will protect the water quality of Cultus Lake” by removing excess nutrients such as nitrogen, nitrate and phosphorus.

“Just take a look around. It’s no surprise why people come to British Columbia, and it’s no surprise that they choose Cultus Lake, our Lake, as a place to live, work and play.

“This lake is a jewel of the province, and I’m glad to see all orders of government working together to protect it,” Paddon added.

RELATED: Stewards look to protecting Cultus

The federal government is investing $5.45 million in this project through the green infrastructure stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program. The provincial government is contributing $4.54 million through the environmental quality program, a sub-stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program, while the Fraser Valley Regional District is providing $3.63 million.

Taryn Dixon, FVRD electoral area H director, praised MLA Paddon’s role in helping to secure funding and for her advocacy on the Cultus Lake infrastructure project. She thanked FVRD staff for their dedication, planning and trouble-shooting for the project.

“I am confident as the project unfolds that we will have a state-of-the-art facility,” Dixon said.

The new plant will replace the existing end-stage sewer plant. The new infrastructure will help protect the aquatic environment, endangered fish, which include the Cultus Lake pygmy sculpin and Cultus Lake sockeye, as it will also protect the lake water quality well into the future.

“The innovative part of the Class A-Plus system is that the technology involved will remove up to 95 per cent of the nutrients such as phosphorus and nitrogen from the effluent,” said Christina Toth, of the Fraser Basin Council, who spoke on behalf of the Cultus Lake Stewardship Society chair Dave Clyne.

A few years ago, the Fraser Basin Council obtained funding for a study by an SFU student, under the supervision of the researchers at the Department of Fisheries & Oceans lab, here at Cultus Lake.

“The study confirmed too much nitrogen and phosphorus was going into the lake. The main sources are from overland run-off, from the air, and from the treated septic wastewater effluent.

“This excess of nutrients is detrimental to the lake because it leads to toxic algae blooms, poor fish habitats, and to a generally degraded aquatic ecosystem.

“The Regional District and the Cultus Lake community embraced the science and chose the most effective wastewater treatment system,” Toth said.

Funding will support the construction of a new facility to upgrade collection and provide secondary treatment of wastewater, manage sediment, and remove nutrients like nitrogen to control algae growth and protect aquatic habitats.

Related infrastructure installations will include piping and rapid infiltration basins, and will address odour control. Soowahlie First Nation will benefit from the installation of a pressurized sewer pipe.

Once installed, the facility will improve water quality for the local community, increase waste water capacity, and protect residents’ health and the lake’s ecosystem for years to come. The federal/provincial grant is about $9.9 million, combined.

Cultus Lake Park Board chief administrative officer Joe Lamb sent the following statement by email:

“Cultus Lake Park Board and staff are pleased and excited about the today’s announcement of a $10 million dollar grant related to the construction of the new Cultus Lake North sewer treatment facility.”

He said all proceedings with respect to the legalities regarding the sewer treatment facility have now been resolved.

The park board is looking forward to working with partners, the Fraser Valley Regional District Board, and staff to complete “this extremely important project” over the next few months.

“We are confident that with the original assent vote for the borrowing of $6.5 million and the grant announcement made today that we will be able to complete this project and take great steps to preserving lake health over the long term,” Lamb added.

RELATED: Columbia Valley residents concerned about dump development

Do you have something to add to this story, or a news tip? Email:
jennifer.feinberg@theprogress.com

@CHWKjourno
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Cultus LakeFraser Valleyinfrastructure

 

Chilliwack-Kent MLA Kelli Paddon announcing almost $10 million for Cultus Lake Park waste water treatment plant. (Jennifer Feinberg/ Chilliwack Progress)

Chilliwack-Kent MLA Kelli Paddon announcing almost $10 million for Cultus Lake Park waste water treatment plant. (Jennifer Feinberg/ Chilliwack Progress)

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
UPDATED: Extreme cold warning issued for B.C.’s Chilcotin as temperatures plunge to nearly -40C
Next story
Alleged drug traffickers on Vancouver Island with Hells Angels ties face ‘serious charges’

Just Posted

Garibaldi secondary students prepare for their upcoming Polar Express concert on Dec. 5. (Garibaldi Secondary/Special to The News)
Experience live Christmas music at Maple Ridge school concert

Stuart Richardson (right) watches a saxophone quartet play at ValleyFair Mall in Maple Ridge as bellringers for the Salvation Army. (Neil Corbett/The News)
Ridge Meadows Salvation Army not allowed in front of BC Liquor stores this Christmas

Born and raised in Maple Ridge, Ernie Daykin still never tires of watching the sun come up from a high perch in downtown Haney. In this case, he’s looking southeast, capturing Mount Baker in the background and the Mighty Fraser River and early morning Haney traffic in the foreground. (Special to The News)
SHARE: Snowcovered Baker stand tall in the distance

Lise, owner of Chew On This Tasty Tours, at The Nut in Maple Ridge, one of the stops on the Maple Ridge culinary tour she offers. The other eateries are secret until participants receive itinerary. (Colleen Flanagan/The News)
Brand new culinary tour explores the sweet and savoury of Maple Ridge