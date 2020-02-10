Curious about living in the back yard?

Maple Ridge organizing tours of garden suites

If you’re curious about garden suites, the City of Maple Ridge is organizing tours of two suites so people can see a detached garden suite up close and so the city can hear the community’s ideas on such housing.

Tours of two pilot garden suites take place on Wednesday, Feb. 19, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.; on Saturday, Feb. 22, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.; and Sunday, Feb. 23, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Read more: Maple Ridge seeking property owners to construct garden suites

The two suites were built as part of the city’s review of detached garden suites and secondary suites.

The intent is to raise awareness of the alternative housing model that has been studied by the city since 2016. The tours will help people learn more about constructing and/or living in a detached garden suite.

Anyone interested in attending, can e-mail the city’s planning department at: planning@mapleridge.ca, o they can call 604-467-7341. Leave your name and contact information and desired date for the tour.

Information from the tours, as well as an online survey that will be on the city’s website as of Feb. 19, will be compiled and presented to council this spring.


Curious about living in the back yard?

